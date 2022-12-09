Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstow
n-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: coope
Visit Santa at his cottage, 2 to 4 p.m., Pioneer Park. Masks requested to meet Santa.
Kelly’s Carved Quiet Convoy and more, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: 315-941-9607.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.
Open Swim, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Earlville
‘Irish Christmas in America,’ 2 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info and tickets: https://tinyurl.com/mv8dc4uv
Franklin
Christmas Stroll, 1 to 5 p.m., Various sites. Tickets sold at Holiday Market, firehouse, 352 Main St. For info: franklinny.org/stroll22
Gilbertsville
Breakfast with Santa, 9 to 11 a.m., Butternut Valley Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St. By reservation: 607-783-2075.
Jazz Concert, 4 p.m., Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave. Featuring Rob Roman and Rich Mollin. For info: 607-783-2010, DunderbergGallery.com
Margaretville
Jingle Bell Jam, 11 a.m. to noon, Fairview Library. Learn more about Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council. New Scouts and interested volunteers invited.
Morris
Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center, 124 Main St. For info: 607-263-2150.
Holiday of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds. $10 per carload. For info: https://tinyurl.com/f3mbj2se
Norwich
Johnny Peers & Muttville Comix, 7 p.m., Martin W. Kappel Theater, 27 W. Main St. For info, tickets and to reserve seats: 607-336-2787, Chena
Oneonta
Met Opera in HD Live, 12:55 p.m., ‘The Hours,” Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: Foothills on Facebook, metopera.org
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
‘Hiding in Plain Sight,’ mental illness documentary and conversation, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Room 312 Bugbee Hall, 1 State St.
Concert, 7 p.m., Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave. For info: CANO on Facebook.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Shoppers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Featuring crafts, baked goods, antique Christmas items and more.
Survivors of suicide loss meeting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info: 607-434-7950.
Visit Santa at his cottage, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Muller Plaza, Main Street.
Becca & The Tall Boys, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza.
Storytime with Santa, 4:30 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. Cookies, hot chocolate and crafts.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Sharon Springs
Mingle and Jingle Party, 6 p.m., American Hotel, 192 Main St. Fundraiser for Sharon Springs Historical Society’s expansion project. For info: 518-860-6613. Register at Eventbrite.com
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or
South New Berlin
Rabies vaccination clinic, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Fire Department, 3519 NY 8. For required registration and info: http://health.ny.gov/go2clinic. Sponsored by Chenango County Department of Public Health, Environmental Division, 607-337-1673.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Sit with Santa, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Cherry Valley
Blue Christmas service, 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, 84 Main St. For those experiencing a loss or feeling blue.
Cooperstown
Visit Santa at his cottage in, 2 to 4 p.m., Pioneer Park. Masks requested to meet Santa.
Delhi
Open Swim, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu.
Deposit
Christmas concert with Southern Gospel singers Redeemed Trio, 7 to 10 p.m., Deposit Community Theater, 148 Front St. Sponsored by McClure United Methodist Church.
Franklin
Farmers’ Market Winter Edition, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum Farmhouse Community Center, 572 Main St. For info: https://tinyurl.com/muh
xm2kp, www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket/
Morris
Holiday of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds. $10 per carload. For info: https://tinyurl.com/f3mbj2se
Oneonta
TCF Worldwide Candle Lighting, 6:45 to 8:30 p.m., UUSO Church, 12 Ford Ave. For info: 607-746-7396, www.tcfoneonta.org
Otego
Silver Tea Holiday Bash, 2 p.m., Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main St. Piano music, caroling, snacks, dessert, drinks, children’s activities, basket raffle. For info: 607-988-6661.
Sidney
Lighthouse Cancer Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., East Guilford Presbyterian Church.
Van Hornesville
Catskill Brass Ensemble, 4 p.m., 38th annual Richard and Janet Nevins Young Christmas concert, Millpond Community Center, Route 80. For info: 607-263-5230.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushe
Gilbertsville
Butternut Valley Grange, 7 p.m., Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, Marion Avenue. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Trout Unlimited, 7 to 9 p.m., The Plains, 163 Heritage Circle. Presentation by Brent Lehman, Professor and manager of Cobleskill Hatchery at Cobleskill College.
Richfield Springs
Red Cross blood drive, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Open Tech hours, 1 p.m. and Minecraft Club, 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Stamford
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Baptist Church, 40 Lake St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Andes
All About Trees, 5 to 7 p.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. Presented by Andes Garden Club and Catskill Forest Association. Featuring speaker Ryan Trapani, CFA director of forest services.
Cooperstown
Helios Care Adults Grief Support Group, 5:30 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Chapel, 25 Church St.. For those 18 and older. For info and to register: 607-432-5525.
Preschoolers morning program, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. No registration required. For info: FenimoreArt.org.
Visit Santa at his cottage, 3 to 5 p.m., Pioneer Park.. Masks requested to meet Santa.
Franklin
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Fire Department, 351 Main St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Storytime, 10 a.m.; Pre-K Library Learners, 10:45 a.m.; Zoom Lego Club, 2:30 p.m. and In-person Lego Club, 3:15 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
