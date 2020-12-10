Friday
Cooperstown
CAA Holiday Show and Sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 22 Main St.
Winter Show opening, 3 to 6 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: call 607-547-5327 or text 315-941-9607.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Earlville
Virtual Auction for the Arts, Bid at 32auctions.com/auctionforthearts. For info: www.earlvilleoperahouse.com
Morris
Drive-thru Holiday of Lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds, 469 Mill St.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@Oneonta History.org
Lunch and Learn, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Family Resource Network. Special Olympics with Jonathan Philby. For info: 607-287-3816.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Zoom Storytime with Santa, 6 to 7 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library. To join: bit.ly/hmlsanta
Schenevus
Pulled pork dinner, 4:30 p.m., Schenevus Valley Masonic Lodge, 4 Main St. Dine-in or takeout. To benefit Wounded Warrior Project and Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Sidney
Virtual Pajama Story Time, 7 p.m. For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Stamford
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Baptist Church, 40 Lake St. For info and apppointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Saturday
Cooperstown
CAA Holiday Show and Sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 22 Main St.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Earlville
Virtual Auction for the Arts, Bid at 32auctions.com/auctionforthearts. For info: www.earlvilleoperahouse.com
Edmeston
Edmeston Museum, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 North St. Scavenger Hunt for painted gourds. For info: edmestonmuseum@gmail.com.
Morris
Annual Holiday Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center, 124 West Main St. Face masks required. Bring shopping bags. For info: 607-263-2150.
Drive-thru Holiday of Lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds, 469 Mill St.
Oneonta
Defensive Driving Course, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Southside Mall.
History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@Oneonta History.org
Holiday Collection Party for Shoeboxes for Seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Green Earth, Market Street. For info: Shoeboxes for Seniors, Otsego County on Facebook.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Annual Christmas Dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Free Takeout Christmas Dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Schenevus
Christmas Toy Drive, 9 a.m. to noon, Rebekah Lodge, 97 Main St.
Christmas Tree Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mason’s parking lot, 4 Main St. Sponsored by Schenevus Boy Scouts, a Trees for Troops donator.
Sidney
Painting with Joy workshop, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. Register and info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Storytime with Santa, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929, libraries.4cls.org/walton/
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St.. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Virtual gallery tours by Zoom of Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Register: Eventbrite.com, FenimoreArt.org/tour
Earlville
Virtual Auction for the Arts, Bid at 32auctions.com/auctionforthearts. For info: www.earlvilleoperahouse.com
Morris
Drive-thru Holiday of Lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds, 469 Mill St.
Oneonta
TCF Worldwide Candle Lighting, 6:45 to 8 p.m., virtual. For info and to register: www.tcfoneonta.org
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. All regulations regarding COVID-19 will be followed. Takeout available. For info: 607-843-8166, amerlegion@stny.rr.com
Schenevus
Christmas Tree Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mason’s parking lot, 4 Main St. Sponsored by Schenevus Boy Scouts, a Trees for Troops donator.
Monday
Cooperstown
Virtual guided tour, Decking the Halls holiday exhibit, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum. For info and to register: FenimoreArt.org or Eventbrite.com
Earlville
Virtual Auction for the Arts, Last day. Bid at 32auctions.com/auctionforthearts until noon. For info: www.earlvilleoperahouse.com
Franklin
From Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast, 9 a.m., featuring Hasan Siddiqi, general manager of The Tulip and the Rose. Available in several formats. For info: fromheartachetohealingandhope.com
Gilbertsville
Butternut Valley Grange, 7 p.m., Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St. For info: Roger Halbert, 607-783-2691.
Oneonta
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Family Trivia Night, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Family Resource Network. For info and to register: 607-432-0001.
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
