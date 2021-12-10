Saturday
Bainbrdge
Christmas Parade, 5 p.m., followed by photos with Santa at Jerry’s Inn. Sponsored by Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce.
Central Bridge
‘We Need a Little Christmas,’ 7:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 141 Church St. Attendance limited in-person. Event will be live streamed at www.schoharievalleysingers.org.
Cherry Valley
Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thistle Hill Weavers, 143 Baxter Road. For info: 518-284-2729.
Cobleskill
Community Christmas Celebration, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, Chapel and North Grand. Upper Catskill String Quartet, New Day - Voices of Schoharie. poetry by Mary Oliver and more.
Cooperstown
Santa at his cottage, 1 to 4 p.m., Pioneer Park.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmers market.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Holiday Lantern Tours, 3 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. Tours start every 20 minutes. Reservations required. 607-547-1456, d.anderson@farmersmuseum.org
Holiday show featuring Council Rock Band, 7 to 10 p.m., Natty Bumppo’s, 8 Hoffman Lane. For info: www.facebook.com/CouncilRock.
Saint Nicholas Festival Fair, noon to 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 31 Elm St.
Zoom family tour: ‘What We Learned from Arthur,’ 10:30 a.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Reservations: Eventbrite.com
Talk by ‘New Work’ exhibiting artist Ashley Norwood Cooper, 10 a.m., Art Garage. In-person and online. For reservations: text or call 315-941-9607.
Delhi
Holiday party for children, 11 a.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: 607-746-2662.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Gilbertsville
December Show, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave. Ceramic sculpture by Marcus Villagran, sculpture and pottery by Elizabeth Nields. For info: 607-783-2010, 607-783-2476. Masks required.
Margaretville
Holiday Exhibit 2021, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, www.longyeargallery.org
Milford
North Pole Express, 6:30 p.m., Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 E. Main St. For info: 607-432-2429, cooperstowntrain.com
Santa Express rail ride, 1 p.m., Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 E. Main St. For info: 607-432-2429, cooperstowntrain.com
Morris
Holiday Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 W. Main St. For info: 607-263-2150
Holiday of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m., Otsego Co. Fairgrounds. $10 per car.
Norwich
‘Broadway’s Next Hit Musical,’ 7 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. For info and tickets: 607-336-2787, chenangoarts.org
Oneonta
Book talk and signing by Jim Loudon, 1 p.m., Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960.
Christmas bazaar, noon to 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Rosary Society, 39 Walnut St.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios care.org/thrift-shop
Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Southside Mall, 5006 NY-23. More than 25 vendors. For info: Destination Oneonta.
Metropolitan Opera live performance: ‘Eurydice,’ 12:55 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: 607-431-2080, info@foothillspac.org
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
SQSPCA Pop-up Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Roxbury
Holiday bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sharon Springs
Victorian Holiday Celebration, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Various sites. For info: sharonspringschamber.com/events, 518-860-5513.
Sidney
Live radio play: ‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ 8 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St. Presented by Tri-Town Theatre, tritown.booktix.com
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Holiday dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 156 Main St.
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
International Human Rights Day, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Cherish the Ladies, concert, 7:30 p.m., Walton Theatre, 31 Gardiner Place. For info: musiconthe delaware.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Bainbridge
Caroling, 5 p.m. Meet at Bob’s Diner.
Cherry Valley
Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thistle Hill Weavers, 143 Baxter Road. For info: 518-284-2729.
Cooperstown
Santa at his cottage, 1 to 4 p.m., Pioneer Park.
Gilbertsville
December Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave. Ceramic sculpture by Marcus Villagran, sculpture and pottery by Elizabeth Nields. For info: 607-783-2010, 607-783-2476. Masks required.
Margaretville
Holiday Exhibit 2021, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, www.longyeargallery.org
Milford
Santa Express rail ride, 1 p.m., Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 E. Main St. For info: 607-432-2429, cooperstowntrain.com
Morris
Holiday of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m., Otsego Co. Fairgrounds. $10 per car.
Oneonta
Christmas bazaar, 9 a.m. to noon, St. Mary’s Rosary Society, 39 Walnut St.
Holiday Market, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Southside Mall, 5006 NY-23. More than 25 vendors. For info: Destination Oneonta.
Homemade Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 279 Chestnut St. Featuring cooks and crafters with their homemade specialties weekly through Dec. 19.
SQSPCA Pop-up Thrift Shop, noon to 5 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23.
TCF Worldwide Candle Lighting, 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom. For info: 607-746-7396,607-433-2089, or www.facebook.com/tcfoneontaregion/
Sharon Springs
Victorian Holiday Celebration, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Various sites. For info: sharonspringschamber.com/events, 518-860-5513.
Sidney
Live radio play: ‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ 7 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St. Presented by Tri-Town Theatre, tritown.booktix.com
Monday
Cooperstown
Santa at his cottage, 4 to 6 p.m., Pioneer Park.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Free rabies clinic, 2 to 5 p.m., Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 State Route 28. For info: 607-547-8111, ext. 108, sqspca.org
Work Pick up Days, 4 to 7 p.m., Smithy Clay Studio, 55 Pioneer St. For info: 607-547-8671.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Gilbertsville
Butternut Valley Grange, 6 p.m., Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St. Holiday buffet followed by business meeting at 7 p.m.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Bingo night, 7:15 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut St. Masks and social distancing required for unvaccinated. For info: 607-432-1312.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For details and registration info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cooperstown
Santa at his cottage, 4 to 6 p.m., Pioneer Park.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfood pantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Work Pick up Days, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Smithy Clay Studio, 55 Pioneer St. For info: 607-547-8671.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., LV ODC. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, 21 Liberty St. sFor info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Minecraft Club, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200, si.cassandra@4cls.org
Pre-k Library Learners, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Knit and Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
