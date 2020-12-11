Saturday

Cooperstown

CAA Holiday Show and Sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 22 Main St.

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.

Earlville

Virtual Auction for the Arts, Bid at 32auctions.com/auctionforthearts. For info: www.earlvilleoperahouse.com

Edmeston

Edmeston Museum, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 North St. Scavenger Hunt for painted gourds. For info: edmeston museum@gmail.com.

Morris

Annual Holiday Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center, 124 West Main St. Face masks required. Bring shopping bags. For info: 607-263-2150.

Drive-thru Holiday of Lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds, 469 Mill St.

Oneonta

Defensive Driving Course, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Southside Mall.

History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@Oneonta History.org

Holiday Collection Party for Shoeboxes for Seniors, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Green Earth, Market Street. For info: Shoeboxes for Seniors, Otsego County on Facebook.

Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.

Otego

Annual Christmas Dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.

Free Takeout Christmas Dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.

Roxbury

Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.

Schenevus

Christmas Toy Drive, 9 a.m. to noon, Rebekah Lodge, 97 Main St.

Christmas Tree Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mason’s parking lot, 4 Main St. Sponsored by Schenevus Boy Scouts, a Trees for Troops donator.

Sidney

Painting with Joy workshop, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. Register and info: 607-563-1200.

Walton

Storytime with Santa, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929, libraries.4cls.org/walton/

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St.. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.

Sunday

Cooperstown

Virtual gallery tour by Zoom of Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Register: Eventbrite.com, FenimoreArt.org/tour

Earlville

Virtual Auction for the Arts, Bid at 32auctions.com/auctionforthearts. For info: www.earlvilleoperahouse.com

Morris

Drive-thru Holiday of Lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds, 469 Mill St.

Oneonta

TCF Worldwide Candle Lighting, 6:45 to 8 p.m., virtual. For info and to register: www.tcfoneonta.org

Oxford

Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. All regulations regarding COVID-19 will be followed. Takeout available. For info: 607-843-8166, amerlegion@stny.rr.com

Schenevus

Christmas Tree Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mason’s parking lot, 4 Main St. Sponsored by Schenevus Boy Scouts, a Trees for Troops donator.

Monday

Cooperstown

Virtual guided tour, Decking the Halls holiday exhibit, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum. For info and to register: FenimoreArt.org or Eventbrite.com

Earlville

Virtual Auction for the Arts, Last day. Bid at 32auctions.com/auctionfor thearts until noon. For info: www.earlvilleoperahouse.com

Franklin

From Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast, 9 a.m., featuring Hasan Siddiqi, general manager of The Tulip and the Rose. Available in several formats. For info: fromheartachetohealingandhope.com

Gilbertsville

Butternut Valley Grange, 7 p.m., Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St. For info: Roger Halbert, 607-783-2691.

Oneonta

History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org

Family Trivia Night, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Family Resource Network. For info and to register: 607-432-0001.

Roxbury

Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.

Tuesday

Afton

Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Cooperstown

CAA Holiday Show and Sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 22 Main St.

Virtual guided tour, Decking the Halls holiday exhibit, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum. For info and to register: FenimoreArt.org or Eventbrite.com

Hamden

Live Stream Energy Chat featuring Power House, noon, CCE Delaware County. Go to @CCEDelawareHE to view program. For info: 607-865-6531, vsd22@cornell.edu, www.smartenergychoices.org

Oneonta

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org

Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.

Sidney

Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Zoom Music for Munchkins, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.

Walton

Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Book and film chat, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929. libraries.4cls.org/walton/

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you