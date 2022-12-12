Andes
All About Trees, 5 to 7 p.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. Presented by Andes Garden Club and Catskill Forest Association. Featuring speaker Ryan Trapani, CFA director of forest services.
Cooperstown
Helios Care Adults Grief Support Group, 5:30 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church Chapel, 25 Church St. For those 18 and older. For info and to register: 607-432-5525.
Preschoolers morning program, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. No registration required. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Visit Santa at his cottage, 3 to 5 p.m., Pioneer Park. Masks requested to meet Santa.
Franklin
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Fire Department, 351 Main St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Storytime, 10 a.m.; Pre-K Library Learners, 10:45 a.m.; Zoom Lego Club, 2:30 p.m. and In-person Lego Club, 3:15 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society, Mary S. Briggs History Center, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278-9971, 607-432-3319.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Fly Creek
Christmas luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 852 County Route 26. Bring dish to pass, table service and white elephant gift.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Foothills, 24 Market St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Pre-K STEM, 11 a.m.; Teen Club, 3:30 p.m.; Open Tech hours, 5:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
South New Berlin
Annual election, 6 to 9 p.m., South New Berlin Fire District, 3519 State Highway 8.
Walton
Board Game Night, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 55 Townsend St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
