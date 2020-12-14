Tuesday
Afton
Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
CAA Holiday Show and Sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 22 Main St.
Virtual guided tour, Decking the Halls holiday exhibit, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum. For info and to register: FenimoreArt.org or Eventbrite.com
Hamden
Live Stream Energy Chat featuring Power House, noon, CCE Delaware County. Go to @CCEDelawareHE to view program. For info: 607-865-6531, vsd22@cornell.edu, www.smartenergychoices.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Zoom Music for Munchkins, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Book and film chat, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929. libraries.4cls.org/walton/
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Art Talks with Memory Maker Project, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Zoom. For info and to register: Christina@MemoryMakerProject.org or 607-240-6204.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sidney
Make a giant paper snowflake workshop, 6 p.m. For info: Sidney Memorial Library, 607-563-1200.
Zoom Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Book Club discussion, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free lIbrary, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929, libraries.4cls.org/walton/
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fire Department, 59 West St. For info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
