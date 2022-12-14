Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Helios Care Adult Grief Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Delhi-E Center, 5½ Main St. For those 18 and older. For info and to register: 607-432-5525.
Downsville
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fire Department, 15166 State Route 30. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Free food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 125 County Road 11. For those in the area in need of a helping hand. Poor weather conditions will not interfere with food distribution.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Crafterwork, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Photos with Santa, 4 to 6 p.m., UHS Delaware Valley finance building, 20 West St. Call 607-865-2409 for more info and to schedule required appointment.
Cooperstown
‘A Christmas Carol,’ 7 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. Tickets available at Eventbrite.com
Opening Reception, 4 to 7 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. ‘Kelly’s Carved Quiet Convoy’ and hand-painted Kenyan keychain ornaments. For info: www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown
Visit Santa at his cottage, 3 to 5 p.m., Pioneer Park. Masks requested to meet Santa.
Delhi
Film: ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,’ 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For info: bushelcollective.org.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Morris
Holiday of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds. $10 per carload. For info: https://tinyurl.com/f3mbj2se
Oneonta
Nutcracker ballet, 7 p.m., Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Presented by Fokine Ballet Company. Tickets at box office.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Night of Jazz, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. Featuring pianist Mark Kramer, Rich Mollin on bass and John Hvasta on drums. Doors open at 7 p.m. No cover. Hat will be passed.
Visit Santa at his cottage, 5 to 7 p.m., Muller Plaza, Main Street.
Sidney
Tween Club, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
The Community Calendar includes events for the public that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. Calendar listings may be submitted by emailing them to community@thedailystar.com. They may also be mailed to or dropped off at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.