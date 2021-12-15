Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Free movie: ‘A Christmas Carol,’ 7 p.m., Martin Koppel Theater, 27 W. Main St. For info: 607-336-2787, info@chenangoarts.org
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Online 50/50 Art Auction, Community Arts Network of Oneonta. For info: hope@canoneonta.org
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Roxbury
Holiday bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sidney
Hybrid Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Teen Night, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Book Club discussion, 7:00 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929 or join on Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/86060145919.
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cooperstown
‘A Christmas Carol,’ 7 p.m., Louis Jones Center, The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, For info and tickets: Eventbrite.com, 607-547-1453.
CAA Holiday Show and Sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 22 Main St.
Santa at his cottage, 4 to 6 p.m., Pioneer Park
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Delhi
COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 2 to 4 p.m., 97 Main St. Moderna first and second shots for walk-ins; Moderna boosters require registration. For info: 607-832-5200.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Online 50/05 Art Auction, Community Arts Network of Oneonta. For info: hope@canoneonta.org.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
SQSPCA Pop-up Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Roxbury
Holiday bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Schoharie
‘Discovering the Forgotten History of African Americans in Schoharie County,’ 7 p.m., Schoharie Colonial Heritage Association, 143 Depot Lane. For info: 518-295-7192, oldstonefortevents@gmail.com
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., paper snowflakes, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Unadilla
Screening of ‘The Manual Project,’ 7 to 8:30 p.m., Muddy River Farm Brewery, 15544 County Highway 23. For info: www.bushelcollective.org/events/the-manual-project/
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Crafterwork, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Mahjong, 6 to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Email events for the calendar to community@thedailystar.com. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.