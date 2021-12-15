Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.