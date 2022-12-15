Cooperstown
‘A Christmas Carol,’ 7 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. Tickets available at Eventbrite.com
Opening Reception, 4 to 7 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. ‘Kelly’s Carved Quiet Convoy’ and hand-painted Kenyan keychain ornaments. For info: www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown
Visit Santa at his cottage, 3 to 5 p.m., Pioneer Park. Masks requested to meet Santa.
Delhi
Film: ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,’ 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For info: bushelcollective.org.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Morris
Holiday of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds. $10 per carload. For info: https://tinyurl.com/f3mbj2se
Oneonta
Nutcracker ballet, 7 p.m., Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Presented by Fokine Ballet Company. Tickets at box office.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Night of Jazz, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. Featuring pianist Mark Kramer, Rich Mollin on bass and John Hvasta on drums. Doors open at 7 p.m. No cover. Hat will be passed.
Visit Santa at his cottage, 5 to 7 p.m., Muller Plaza, Main Street.
Sidney
Tween Club, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Cooperstown
‘A Christmas Carol,’ 3 and 7 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. Tickets available at Eventbrite.com
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Open House, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: 315-941-9607, www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown
Visit Santa at his cottage, 2 to 4 p.m., Pioneer Park. Masks requested to meet Santa.
DeLancey
Craft & Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., United Presbyterian Church, 444 County Highway 2. Crafts, specialty foods, bake sale, lunch.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Earlville
Big Tasty and the Sass, 7 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. Hamilton jazz trio featuring Maren Meyer-Wendt on vocals, Bob Ford on piano, and Brian McDowell on bass.
Franklin
Hometown Christmas Concert, 5:45 p.m., St. Paul’s Church, 307 Main St. Featuring Catskill Brass and guests.
Gilbertsville
Craft Festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Butternut Valley Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St. Featuring more than a dozen vendors and food.
Cookie Swap, 10 a.m., Butternut Valley Grange Hall, 7 Bloom St. Bring two dozen cookies to exchange.
Caroling, 6:30 p.m., Butternut Valley Grange Hall parking lot, 7 Bloom St. For info: 607-783-2691.
Reception and talk by artist, 4 to 6 p.m., Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave. For ‘Map, Body, Memory’ exhibit by Brian Elder focused on one’s awareness of coming to know a place, or moving from one place to another. For info: 607-783-2010, DundervbergGallery.com
Jefferson
Holiday Candlelight Concert, 7:30 p.m., Methodist Church, 158 Main St. Featuring the Upper Catskill String Quartet. Sponsored by Jefferson Historical Society.
Morris
Holiday of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds. $10 per carload. For info: https://tinyurl.com/f3mbj2se
Norwich
Jingle Bell Jam, 11 a.m. to noon, Guernsey Memorial Library, 3 Court St. Learn about joining or volunteering for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways.
Oneonta
Nutcracker ballet, 1 and 7 p.m., Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Presented by Fokine Ballet Company. Tickets available at box office.
Gift wrapping service, 9 a.m. to noon, Foothills atrium, 24 Market St. By donation. Fundraiser for Catskill Symphony Orchestra. For info: catskillsymphonyorchestra.org
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Snowflake Swing Dance, 3 to 6 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Dance lesson at 2 p.m. For info: lleverock@stny.rr.com, 607-434-9878.
Storytime with Santa and Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Plains at Parish Homestead, 163 Heritage Circle. Storytime, 10 a.m. until noon. Craft fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For info: 607-267-4013.
Visit Santa at his cottage, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Muller Plaza, Main Street.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Sidney
Children’s Christmas Party, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Legion, 22 Union St. For info: 607-237-4762, larryhalbert7@gmail.com
Puppet workshop and performance, 3 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St. For info: 607-604-4584.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Movie, popcorn and craft, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unadilla Public Libary, 193 Main St.
Walton
Teen Meeting: Ugly sweater decorating, 11:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Cooperstown
‘A Christmas Carol,’ 3 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. Tickets available at Eventbrite.com
Visit Santa at his cottage, 2 to 4 p.m., Pioneer Park. Masks requested to meet Santa.
Morris
Holiday of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds.$10 per carload. For info: https://tinyurl.com/f3mbj2se
Oneonta
Christmas Cantata, 2:30 p.m., with Main Street Baptist Church choir, 333 Main St.
Holiday Artist & Maker Market, 7 p.m., Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave. For info: canoneonta.org
Holiday Festival of Lights opens, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park. Featuring Santa and live entertainment by Cosmic Karma Fire, Mike the Juggler, DrumQuest and Hill City Ice Queen and Friends from 5 to 8 p.m.
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. Best dressed contest.
Oxford
Burns Sister, 2 p.m., 6 On the Square, 6 Lafayette Park. For info and tickets: 6onthesquare.org, 607-843-6876.
Sidney
Cookie decorating with Julie, 1 to 3 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St., Sidney. For info: 607-604-4584.
West Winfield
Community Singers Christmas Concert, 7 to 8 p.m., Mt. Markham High School, Fairground Road.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Deposit
Car seat inspections, 1 to 4 p.m., Deposit Central School bus garage, 171 Second St. Sponsored by NYS Police.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Holiday Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
