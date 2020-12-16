Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
CAA Holiday Show and Sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 22 Main St.
Virtual gallery tour, Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Register: Eventbrite.com, FenimoreArt.org/tour
Delhi
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Price Chopper parking lot, 3 Main St. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225.
Morris
Annual Holiday Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center, 124 W. Main St. Face masks required. Bring shopping bags. For info: 607-263-2150.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center open, noon to 7 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Order at 607-353-0388 for pick up.
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual Crafts with Ms. Cassandra, 3 p.m., Sponsored by Sidney Memorial Public Library. Popsicle ornaments. Final event for 2020. For info and list of needed supplies: 607-563-1200, www.facebook.com/sidneylibrary/
Zoom Baby Storytime, 11 a.m., Sponsored by Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: www.facebook.com/sidneylibrary/
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Fire Department, 59 West St. For info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Friday
Cooperstown
CAA Holiday Show and Sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 22 Main St.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005
Morris
Drive-thru Holiday of Lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds, 469 Mill St.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
History Center open, noon to 5 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Nativity Scene show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Calvary Hill Retreat Center, 290 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-4926
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
