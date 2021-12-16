Friday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Holiday Lantern Tours, 3 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. Tours start every 20 minutes. Reservations required. 607-547-1456, d.anderson@farmers museum.org
‘A Christmas Carol,’ 7 p.m., Louis Jones Center, The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, For info and tickets: Eventbrite.com, 607-547-1453.
CAA Holiday Show and Sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 22 Main St., Cooperstown.
Santa at his cottage, 4 to 6 p.m., Pioneer Park.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
Gilbertsville
December Show, 1 to 7 p.m., Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave. Ceramic sculpture by Marcus Villagran, sculpture and pottery by Elizabeth Nields. For info: 607-783-2010, 607-783-2476. Masks required.
Jefferson
‘Comfort and Joy’ holiday concert, 7 p.m., Historical Society, 158 Main St. Featuring Upper Catskill String Quartet.
Margaretville
Holiday Exhibit 2021, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, www.longyeargallery.org
Morris
Holiday of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds, 469 Mill St. $10 per car load.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Holiday concert, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 296 Main St. Featuring members of the Catskill Choral Society. For info: 607-435-7008.
Oneonta History Center, 12 to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
SQSPCA Pop-up Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Holiday Lantern Tours, 3 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. Tours start every 20 minutes. Reservations required. 607-547-1456, d.anderson@farmersmuseum.org
‘A Christmas Carol,’ 3 and 7 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80. For info and tickets: Eventbrite.com, 607-547-1453.
CAA Holiday Show and Sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 22 Main St., Cooperstown.
Santa at his cottage, 1 to 4 p.m., Pioneer Park
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Screening of ‘The Manual Project,’ 5 to 6 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For info: www.bushelcollective.org/events/the-manual-project/
Earlville
Folk Duo’s Holiday, Bruce Ward and Taiward Wider, 7 p.m., Arts Cafe, Earlville Opera House. For info and tickets: earlvilleoperahouse.showare.com
Franklin
Hometown Christmas concert, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. Featuring Catskill Brass Quintet.
Gilbertsville
December Show, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave. Ceramic sculpture by Marcus Villagran, sculpture and pottery by Elizabeth Nields. For info: 607-783-2010, 607-783-2476. Masks required.
Margaretville
Holiday Exhibit 2021, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, www.longyeargallery.org
Milford
North Pole Express, 6:30 p.m., Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 E. Main St. For info: 607-432-2429, cooperstowntrain.com
Santa Express rail ride, 1 p.m., Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 E. Main St. For info: 607-432-2429, cooperstowntrain.com
Morris
Holiday of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds, 469 Mill St. $10 per car load.
Oneonta
Festival of Lights opens, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park, featuring opening night entertainment. Enter from Main Stree entrance and exit on Market Street.
Christmas Concert, 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. With guest artists and handbell choirs. For info: www.firstumc-oneonta-org
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Nutcracker Day in Downtown Oneonta, 11 a.m. Mice on Main; Storybook performances at 1:30 and 3 p.m. and crafts and raffles, 1 to 4 p.m. at Foothills.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
SQSPCA Pop-up Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
‘On a Midwinter’s Night’ featuring Joe Jencks, 7:30 p.m., 6 on the Square, 6 Lafayette Park. In-person and live streamed. For info and tickets: 6onthesquare.org, 607-843-6876.
Sidney
Books a la Carte sale, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Children’s Christmas Party, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Legion Post 183, 22 Union St. Visit from Santa and craft activities. Drive-thru optional. For info: 607-237-4762.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Sit with Santa, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
‘A Christmas Carol,’ 3 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, For info and tickets: Eventbrite.com, 607-547-1453.
Santa at his cottage, 1 to 4 p.m., Pioneer Park
Gilbertsville
December Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave. Ceramic sculpture by Marcus Villagran, sculpture and pottery by Elizabeth Nields. For info: 607-783-2010, 607-783-2476. Masks required.
Margaretville
Holiday Exhibit 2021, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, www.longyeargallery.org
Milford
Santa Express rail ride, 1 p.m., Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 East Main St.. For info: 607-432-2429, cooperstowntrain.com
Oneonta
Christmas Changes Everything, 2 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St.
Dance, 5 to 9 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church. Sponsored by Tri-Town Dance and Social Club for those 18 and older.
Homemade Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 279 Chestnut St. Final market featuring cooks and crafters with their homemade specialties.
SQSPCA Pop-up Thrift Shop, 12 to 5 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23.
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park. Enter from Main Stree entrance and exit on Market Street.
Schenevus
Donation breakfast, 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Veterans Hall, Main Street. Sponsored by Schenevus AMVETS Post 2752.
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Santa at his cottage, 4 to 6 p.m., Pioneer Park.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Bingo night, 7:15 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut St. Masks and social distancing required for unvaccinated. For info: 607-432-1312.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park. Enter from Main Stree entrance and exit on Market Street.
Sidney
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Email events for the calendar to community@thedailystar.com. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
