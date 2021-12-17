Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Holiday Lantern Tours, 3 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. Tours start every 20 minutes. Reservations required. 607-547-1456, d.anderson@farmersmuseum.org
‘A Christmas Carol,’ 3 and 7 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80. For info and tickets: Eventbrite.com, 607-547-1453.
CAA Holiday Show and Sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 22 Main St., Cooperstown.
Santa at his cottage, 1 to 4 p.m., Pioneer Park
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Screening of ‘The Manual Project,’ 5 to 6 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For info: www.bushelcollective.org/events/the-manual-project/
Earlville
Folk Duo’s Holiday, Bruce Ward and Taiward Wider, 7 p.m., Arts Cafe, Earlville Opera House. For info and tickets: earlvilleoperahouse.showare.com
Franklin
Hometown Christmas concert, 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. Featuring Catskill Brass Quintet.
Gilbertsville
December Show, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave. Ceramic sculpture by Marcus Villagran, sculpture and pottery by Elizabeth Nields. For info: 607-783-2010, 607-783-2476. Masks required.
Margaretville
Holiday Exhibit 2021, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, www.longyeargallery.org
Milford
North Pole Express, 6:30 p.m., Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 E. Main St. For info: 607-432-2429, cooperstowntrain.com
Santa Express rail ride, 1 p.m., Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 E. Main St. For info: 607-432-2429, cooperstowntrain.com
Morris
Holiday of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds, 469 Mill St. $10 per car load.
Oneonta
Festival of Lights opens, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park, featuring opening night entertainment. Enter from Main Stree entrance and exit on Market Street.
Christmas Concert, 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. With guest artists and handbell choirs. For info: www.firstumc-oneonta-org
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Nutcracker Day in Downtown Oneonta, 11 a.m. Mice on Main; Storybook performances at 1:30 and 3 p.m. and crafts and raffles, 1 to 4 p.m. at Foothills.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
SQSPCA Pop-up Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
‘On a Midwinter’s Night’ featuring Joe Jencks, 7:30 p.m., 6 on the Square, 6 Lafayette Park. In-person and live streamed. For info and tickets: 6onthesquare.org, 607-843-6876.
Sidney
Books a la Carte sale, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Children’s Christmas Party, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Legion Post 183, 22 Union St. Visit from Santa and craft activities. Drive-thru optional. For info: 607-237-4762.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Sit with Santa, 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
‘A Christmas Carol,’ 3 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, For info and tickets: Eventbrite.com, 607-547-1453.
Santa at his cottage, 1 to 4 p.m., Pioneer Park
Gilbertsville
December Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave. Ceramic sculpture by Marcus Villagran, sculpture and pottery by Elizabeth Nields. For info: 607-783-2010, 607-783-2476. Masks required.
Margaretville
Holiday Exhibit 2021, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, www.longyeargallery.org
Milford
Santa Express rail ride, 1 p.m., Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 East Main St.. For info: 607-432-2429, cooperstowntrain.com
Oneonta
Christmas Changes Everything, 2 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St.
Dance, 5 to 9 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church. Sponsored by Tri-Town Dance and Social Club for those 18 and older.
Homemade Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 279 Chestnut St. Final market featuring cooks and crafters with their homemade specialties.
SQSPCA Pop-up Thrift Shop, 12 to 5 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23.
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park. Enter from Main Street entrance, exit on Market Street.
Schenevus
Donation breakfast, 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Veterans Hall, Main Street. Sponsored by Schenevus AMVETS Post 2752.
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Santa at his cottage, 4 to 6 p.m., Pioneer Park.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Bingo night, 7:15 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84-86 Chestnut St. Masks and social distancing required for unvaccinated. For info: 607-432-1312.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park. Enter from Main Street entrance, exit on Market Street.
Sidney
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Tuesday
Afton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Holiday market, noon to 5 p.m., Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. Live music from 1 to 3 pm. For info: 607-547-6195.
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
CAA Holiday Show and Sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 22 Main St., Cooperstown.
Santa at his cottage, 4 to 6 p.m., Pioneer Park.
Fleishmanns
Exhibit opening reception, 3 to 6 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery. Featuring ‘Peter Yamaoka: A Retrospective’. For info: www.1053maingallery.com
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park. Enter from Main Street entrance, exit on Market Street.
Schenevus
Young at Heart Club, noon, featuring performance by Randy’s Harptones, VFW, Main Street.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Storytime, 10 a.m.; Music for Munchkins, 11 a.m. and in-person Minecraft, 3:30 p.m. For info and registration: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Book and Film Chat and Knit and Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Email events for the calendar to community@thedailystar.com. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.