Saturday
Andes
Virtual Visits with Santa, 10 a.m. to noon, Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. Private meet-and-greet on Zoom. For info: and to register: an.ill@4cls.org, 845-676-3333.
Cooperstown
CAA Holiday Show and Sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 22 Main St.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Cooperstown PTA Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Elementary School, Walnut Street. Pick up pre-ordered kits, 9 to 11 a.m., elementary school, Walnut Street. For info: annual-pta-pancake-breakfast.cheddarup.com
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Edmeston
Edmeston Museum, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 North St. For info: edmestonmuseum@gmail.com.
Morris
Annual Holiday Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center, 124 West Main St. Face masks required. Bring shopping bags. For info: 607-263-2150.
Drive-thru Holiday of Lights, 5:30 to 9 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds, 469 Mill St.
Norwich
Santa on stage, 1 to 3 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. For info: 607-336-2787, chenangoarts.org
Oneonta
History Center open, noon to 5 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Nativity Scene show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Calvary Hill Retreat Center, 290 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-4926
Roast beef dinner, eat-in or takeout, 4 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstaris. For info: 607-432-3333.
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park. For info: facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights/
Sidewalk Studio Show and Sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spartan Made Quality Carry, 6 Dietz St. For info: www.SpartanCarry.Etsy.com
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Oxford
Heather Pierson Duo online holiday concert, 7:30 p.m., 6 On The Square. For info: 6onthesquare.org
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Schenevus
Christmas Toy Drive, 9 a.m. to noon, Rebekah Lodge, 97 Main St.
Christmas Tree Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mason’s parking lot, 4 Main St. Sponsored by Schenevus Boy Scouts, a Trees for Troops donator. While supplies last.
Sidney
Zoom Tech Class, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. ‘Let’s Have Fun with Pinterest.’ For info: www.facebook.com/sidneylibrary/
Walton
Cherish the Ladies live stream event, 8 p.m., Music on the Delaware. Access: boxoffice.mandolin.com/collections/cherish-the-ladies-christmas-in-ireland?old=11affid=78
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St.. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
delhi
Street-view exhibit opening,’Intertexture: Weave and Word,’ 1 p.m., Bushel Collective, Main Street, featuring Hartwick College Visiting Assistant Professor of Art Leah Frankel. For info: www.hartwick.edu
Oneonta
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Home for the Holidays Cabaret, 7:30 p.m., Orpheus Theatre. Recorded solos of holiday classics and clips from previous Orpheus Theatre shows. Free at OrpheusTheatre.org
Nativity Scene show, noon to 5 p.m., Calvary Hill Retreat Center, 290 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-4926.
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park. For info: facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights/
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. Takeout available. For info: 607- 843-8166, amerlegion@stny.rr.com.
Schenevus
Christmas Tree Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mason’s parking lot, 4 Main St. Sponsored by Schenevus Boy Scouts, a Trees for Troops donator. While supply lasts.
monday
Cooperstown
Virtual guided tour, Decking the Halls holiday exhibit, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum. For info and to register: FenimoreArt.org or Eventbrite.com
Delhi
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Delhi Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. For info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park. For info: facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights/
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sidney
Tech Open House, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. In person 20-minute sessions. By appointment: 607-563-1200.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
CAA Holiday Show and Sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 22 Main St.
Virtual guided tour, Decking the Halls holiday exhibit, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum. For info and to register: FenimoreArt.org or Eventbrite.com
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Red Cross blood drive, 2 to 6 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park. For info: facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights/
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Red Cross blood drive, 2 to 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 104 River St. For info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Zoom Pre-K Library Learners, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: www.facebook.com/sidneylibrary/
Zoom Storytime, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info: www.facebook.com/sidneylibrary/
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual Story Time, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. For info: 607-865-5929, libraries.4cls.org/walton/
