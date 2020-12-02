Wednesday
Cobleskill
Tips and ideas for a healthier holiday season, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., CCE Schoharie-Otsego webinar. For info and to register: kmf239@cornell.edu, 518-234-4303, ext. 120.
Cooperstown
CAA Holiday Show and Sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. , 22 Main St. Ends Dec. 23.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Art Talks with Memory Maker Project, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Zoom. For info and to register: Christina@MemoryMakerProject.org or 607-240-6204.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sidney
Hour of Code celebration, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. A teen virtual program. For info: 607-563-1200, facebook.com/sidneylibrary/
Zoom Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cherry Valley
Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screeening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Bassett Health Center, 2 Genesee St. For info and to register: 888-345-0225.
Cobleskill
Tips and Ideas for a healthier holiday season, 6 to 7 p.m., CCE Schoharie-Otsego, 173 S. Grand St. For info and to register: kmf239@cornell.edu, 518-234-4303, ext. 120.
Cooperstown
Virtual gallery tour, Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Register: Eventbrite.com, FenimoreArt.org/tour
CAA Holiday Show and Sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 22 Main St. Ends Dec. 23.
Franklin
Takeout community dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., homemade soups and dessert, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Education program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
PEO, 1 p.m., Red Door Church, 2 Walling Ave. For info: 607-437-7294.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Southside Wesleyan Church, 5300 State Route 23. For info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Holiday-themed silent arts and crafts auction, bidding begins at 5 p.m. at www.32auctions.com/12-20auction. To benefit CANO. Auction ends Dec. 10.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Hour of Code: Binary Bracelets, 3 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Zoom Baby Story Time, 11 a.m. For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
