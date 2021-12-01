Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Delhi
COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 2 to 4 p.m., 97 Main St., Delhi. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/2p87zhah
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
fly creek
Service of Remembrance, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 852 County Road 26 and online at www.bassett.org/2021-memorial. For family members of patients who died of COVID-19 at Bassett Medical Center.
Franklin
Homemade soup buffet, 5 to 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 307 Main St. Dine-in or takeout.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Auditions for ‘Newsies,’ 6:30 p.m., Orpheus Theatre site, Southside Mall, 5006 State Route 23. For info: orpheustheatre.org, 607-432-1800.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
SQSPCA Pop-up Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Roxbury
Holiday bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
In-person Pre-K Cooks, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. Info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Mahjong, 6 to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Cobleskill
Program Showcases, noon to 3 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, 106 Suffolk Circle. Business Administration, Culinary Arts, Natural Sciences. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/bdh7b35v
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Holiday Lantern Tours, 3 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info and reservations: 607-547-1456, d.anderson@farmersmuseum.org
Santa will be at his cottage, 4 to 6 p.m., Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Earlville
Virtual auction, Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. Online anytime at earlvilleoperahouse.com
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
Margaretville
Holiday Exhibit 2021, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, www.longyeargallery.org
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Annual greens sale and takeout luncheon, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. Sponsored by Oneonta Federated Garden Club.
Auditions for ‘Newsies,’ 6:30 p.m., Orpheus Theatre site, Southside Mall, 5006 State Route 23. For info: orpheustheatre.org, 607-432-1800.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, 12 to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
SQSPCA Pop-up Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Community Calendar events are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit events for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
