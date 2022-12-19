Cooperstown
Holiday Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, noon to 5 p.m., Cooperstown Farmers Market, 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. There will not be a Market on Dec. 24, but there will be a Market on Dec. 31. For info: 607-547-6195.
Visit Santa at his cottage , 3 to 5 p.m., Pioneer Park. Masks requested to meet Santa.
Greene
Jingle Bell Jam, 6 to 7 p.m., Moore Memorial Library, 59 Genesee St. Learn about joining or volunteering with Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Adult Grief Support Group, 10 to 11 a.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. For those 18 and older. For info and to register: 607-432-5525.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Southside Community Center, 5006 State Route 23. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Holiday Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park.
Walton
Book & Film Chat and knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Franklin
Jingle Bell Jam, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Franklin Free Library, 334 Main St. Learn about joining or volunteering for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Hobart
Christmas organ recital and sing-along, 6 p.m., Hobart Presbyterian Church, 78 Maple St. Festive music featuring organist Eddie Zheng and singer Fred Nelson. Donations of non-perishable food and personal items for food bank welcome.
Morris
Holiday of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds. $10 per carload. For info: https://tinyurl.com/f3mbj2se
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park.
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Walton
Book Club discussion, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
