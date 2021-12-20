Tuesday

Afton

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Holiday market, noon to 5 p.m., Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. Live music from 1 to 3 pm. For info: 607-547-6195.

Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com

CAA Holiday Show and Sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 22 Main St., Cooperstown.

Santa at his cottage, 4 to 6 p.m., Pioneer Park.

Fleishmanns

Exhibit opening reception, 3 to 6 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery. Featuring ‘Peter Yamaoka: A Retrospective’. For info: www.1053maingallery.com

Oneonta

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

See Santa, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Muller Plaza.

Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park. Enter from Main Street entrance, exit on Market Street.

Schenevus

Young at Heart Club, noon, featuring performance by Randy’s Harptones, VFW, Main Street.

Sidney

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

Programs at Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Storytime, 10 a.m.; Music for Munchkins, 11 a.m. and in-person Minecraft, 3:30 p.m. For info and registration: 607-563-1200.

Walton

Book and Film Chat and Knit and Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Wednesday

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

Norwich

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

Free holiday classic movie: ‘Meet Me in St. Louis,’ 7 p.m., Martin W. Kappel Theater, 27 W. Main St. For info: 607-336-2787, info@chenangoarts.org

Oneonta

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Virtual hours at Santa’s cottage, 5:30 to 7 p.m., For info: www.destinationoneonta.com/do-events/santas-cottage-2021

Otego

Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.

Sidney

Programs at Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Pre-K STEM at 11 a.m.; Hybrid Lego Club at 3:30 p.m. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.

Email events for the calendar to community@thedailystar.com. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.

