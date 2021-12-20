Tuesday
Afton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Holiday market, noon to 5 p.m., Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. Live music from 1 to 3 pm. For info: 607-547-6195.
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
CAA Holiday Show and Sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 22 Main St., Cooperstown.
Santa at his cottage, 4 to 6 p.m., Pioneer Park.
Fleishmanns
Exhibit opening reception, 3 to 6 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery. Featuring ‘Peter Yamaoka: A Retrospective’. For info: www.1053maingallery.com
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
See Santa, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Muller Plaza.
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park. Enter from Main Street entrance, exit on Market Street.
Schenevus
Young at Heart Club, noon, featuring performance by Randy’s Harptones, VFW, Main Street.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Programs at Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Storytime, 10 a.m.; Music for Munchkins, 11 a.m. and in-person Minecraft, 3:30 p.m. For info and registration: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Book and Film Chat and Knit and Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Free holiday classic movie: ‘Meet Me in St. Louis,’ 7 p.m., Martin W. Kappel Theater, 27 W. Main St. For info: 607-336-2787, info@chenangoarts.org
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Virtual hours at Santa’s cottage, 5:30 to 7 p.m., For info: www.destinationoneonta.com/do-events/santas-cottage-2021
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sidney
Programs at Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Pre-K STEM at 11 a.m.; Hybrid Lego Club at 3:30 p.m. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
