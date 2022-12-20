Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Franklin
Jingle Bell Jam, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Franklin Free Library, 334 Main St. Learn about joining or volunteering for Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Hobart
Christmas organ recital and sing-along, 6 p.m., Hobart Presbyterian Church, 78 Maple St. Festive music featuring organist Eddie Zheng and singer Fred Nelson. Donations of non-perishable food and personal items for food bank welcome.
Morris
Holiday of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds. $10 per carload. For info: https://tinyurl.com/f3mbj2se
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park.
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Walton
Book Club discussion, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Visit Santa at his cottage, 3 to 5 p.m., Pioneer Park. Masks requested to meet Santa.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Holiday of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds. $10 per carload. For info: https://tinyurl.com/f3mbj2se
Senior Citizen dinner, 10:30 a.m., Morris Central School, 65 W. Main St. For senior citizens in the school district. Hosted by the Student Council. Reservations: 607-263-6100
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Holiday Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
