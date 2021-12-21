Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Free holiday classic movie: ‘Meet Me in St. Louis,’ 7 p.m., Martin W. Kappel Theater, 27 W. Main St. For info: 607-336-2787, info@chenangoarts.org
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Virtual hours at Santa’s cottage, 5:30 to 7 p.m. For info: www.destination oneonta.com/do-events/santas-cottage-2021
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sidney
Programs at Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Pre-K STEM at 11 a.m.; Hybrid Lego Club at 3:30 p.m. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Thursday
Afton
