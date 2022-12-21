Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Visit Santa at his cottage, 3 to 5 p.m., Pioneer Park. Masks requested to meet Santa.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Senior Citizen dinner, 10:30 a.m., Morris Central School, 65 W. Main St. For senior citizens in the school district. Hosted by the Student Council. Reservations: 607-263-6100
Oneonta
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Cooperstown
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Living Nativity, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Music, live animals and canned good collection. For info: 607-746-2155.
Middlefield
Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Clark Sports Center, 124 County Route 52. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Morris
Oneonta
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6:30 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Visit Santa at his cottage, 5 to 7 p.m., Muller Plaza, Main Street.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
