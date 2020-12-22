Wednesday
Cooperstown
CAA Holiday Show and Sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 22 Main St.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 31 Elm St. For info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Art Talks with Memory Maker Project, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Zoom. For info and to register: Christina@MemoryMakerProject.org, 607-240-6204.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park. For info: facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights/
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
‘Follow the Star — A Christmas Journey,’ 6 to 9 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St.
Sidney
Trivia Night, virtual and in-house, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Zoom Lego Club, 3:30 p.m. For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Lake Delaware
Christmas Eve Celebration, 6 p.m., St. James Church, 55 Lake Delaware Drive. Traditional carols, stories, cookies. For info: 607-832-4401.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park, Neahwa Place. For info: facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Zoom Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Friday
Oneonta
Friends of Christmas dinner, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 39 Walnut St. Delivery: 10 to 11 a.m. Takeout: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For info: and to volunteer: stmarysoneonta.org
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park. Enter at Main Street. For info: facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights/
