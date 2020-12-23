Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Lake Delaware
Christmas Eve Celebration, 6 p.m., St. James Church, 55 Lake Delaware Drive. Traditional carols, stories, cookies. For info: 607-832-4401.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park, Neahwa Place. For info: facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Zoom Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Friday
Oneonta
Friends of Christmas dinner, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 39 Walnut St. Delivery: 10 to 11 a.m. Takeout: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For info: and to volunteer: stmarysoneonta.org
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park. Enter at Main Street. For info: facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights/
Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Edmeston
Edmeston Museum, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 North St. For info: edmestonmuseum@gmail.com.
Oneonta
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park. For info: facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights/
History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Oneonta
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park. For info: facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights/
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. All regulations regarding COVID-19 will be followed. Takeout available. For info: 607- 843-8166, amerlegion@stny.rr.com
Sidney
Virtual performance of Scrooge, presented by Traveling Lantern, 8 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. Call 607-563-1200 for link to performances.
Monday
Cooperstown
Virtual guided tour, Decking the Halls holiday exhibit, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum. For info and to register: FenimoreArt.org or Eventbrite.com
Oneonta
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park. For info: facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights/
Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast, 9 a.m. Featuring Health Coach Vicki Winchester. Hosted by loss and grief therapist Bernadette Winters. Available in several formats. For info: www.fromheartachetohealingandhope.com.
Sidney
Virtual perormance of Scrooge, presented by Traveling Lantern, 8 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. Call 607-563-1200 for link to performances.
