Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Edmeston
Edmeston Museum, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 North St. For info: edmeston museum@gmail.com.
Oneonta
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park. For info: facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights/
History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Oneonta
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park. For info: facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights/
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. All regulations regarding COVID-19 will be followed. Takeout available. For info: 607- 843-8166, amerlegion@stny.rr.com
Sidney
Virtual performance of Scrooge, presented by Traveling Lantern, 8 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. Call 607-563-1200 for link to performances.
Monday
Cooperstown
Virtual guided tour, Decking the Halls holiday exhibit, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum. For info and to register: FenimoreArt.org or Eventbrite.com
Oneonta
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park. For info: facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights/
Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast, 9 a.m. Featuring Health Coach Vicki Winchester. Hosted by loss and grief counselor Bernadette Winters. Available in several formats. For info: www.from heartachetohealingandhope.com.
Sidney
Virtual performance of Scrooge, presented by Traveling Lantern, 8 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. Call 607-563-1200 for link to performances.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Virtual guided tour, Decking the Halls holiday exhibit, 2 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum. For info and to register: FenimoreArt.org or Eventbrite.com
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park. For info: facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights/
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual performance of Scrooge, presented by Traveling Lantern, 8 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. Call 607-563-1200 for link to performances.
Zoom Story Time, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
