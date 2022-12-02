Andes
Tree lighting and visit with Santa, 4:30 p.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main Street. For info: 845-676-3333.
Bainbridge
‘A Seussified Christmas Carol’, 2 p.m., Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. Presented by Sidney Community Band and Out of the Woodwork Players. Admission is shelf-stable food items or cash for local food pantries.
BGTA Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bainbridge-Guilford High School, 18 Juliand Street. Admission is free, but for an additional door prize entry, non-perishable food items, pet food, and personal hygiene products, for distribution with holiday food baskets for local families in need will be accepted.
Cherry Valley
Cherry Valley Holiday Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Various locations. For info: 607-264-5340, 25maincollective@gmail.com.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstow
n-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstow
Holiday Lantern Tours, 3 to 8 p.m., The Farmers Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. Reservations only: Eventbrite.com, FarmersMuseum.org.
Visit Santa at his cottage, 2 to 4 p.m., Pioneer Park. Masks requested to meet Santa.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Open Swim, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu.
Emmons
Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., United Methodist Church, 5702 State Route 7. For info: 607-286-9948.
Fleischmanns
Artist talk, 2 p.m., 1053 Gallery, 1053 Main St. For info: 845-254-3461, 1053gallery.com.
Gilbertsville
Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Baptist Church, Commercial Street.
Hartwick
Artisan pop up shop, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Creek Side Station, 3193 State Route 205. Local vendors, food truck, holiday festivities.
Jefferson
Holiday boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Judd Hall, 163 Main St.
Oneonta
Christmas with Brass concert, 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. For info: catskillchoralsoc
Festival of Trees, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: www.des
Gingerbread Jubilee, 11 a.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: www.destinationoneonta.com
Home for the Holidays parade, 10 a.m., Main Street. For info: www.destinati
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Terpsichorean Dance Club show, 5 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, Goodrich Theatre, 108 Ravine Parkway. For info: 607-436-3456, oneonta.edu/theatre-department/seas
on-shows.
Ugly Sweater Dance and Toy Drive, 7 to 10 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: biggerdreamsproductions.org.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Museum of Art & Culture, Yager Hall, first floor, Hartwick College. The Yager’s special exhibition, “Front Row Center: Icons of Rock, Blues, and Soul,” featuring concert images by famed photographer Larry Hulst, has been held over through Dec. 8. The museum also features permanent and changing exhibitions of fine art, archaeology and ethnography.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Richfield Springs
Holiday dinner and auction, 5 p.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St. For info: 315-858-3200, www.richfieldspringscommun
Sharon Springs
Holiday Artisan Faire, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., various locations, Main Street. For info: sharo
Sidney
Programs at Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Holiday wreath workshop, 10 a.m. and Books a la Carte sale, 10:30 a.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St For info: www.historicsidney.org or histori
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Zelo’s Quartet music workshop, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Cherry Valley
Cobleskill
Brooks’ chicken barbecue, 11 a.m., Ace Hardware, 783 E. Main St. Sponsored by the Charlotteville Schoolhouse.
Cooperstown
Delhi
Norwich
Parade of Trees, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chenango County Historical Society, 45 Rexford St. In-person and virtual. For info: chenangohistorical.org.
Oxford
Cassie and Maggie MacDonald, 2 p.m., 6 On the Square, 6 Lafayette Park. For info and tickets: 607-843-6876 or www.6onthesquare.org
Sidney
Holiday Card Workshop with Linda Shea, 1:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. For info: 607-563-1200.
Stamford
Free Concert: Zēlos Saxophone Quartet, featuring Robin Lacey, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Stamford United Methodist Church, 88 Main Street.
Cooperstown
What is torque in motorcycle? An introduction to Motorcycle Engine, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park, 13326, United States. For info: www.streetbikersworld.com/torqu
e-in-bikes/
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushe lcollective.org
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Sidney
Programs at Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. Open tech hours, 1 p.m.; In-Stitches Quilting Group, 1 p.m. and Minecraft Club, 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Worcester
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., municipal building, 19 Katie Lane. For appointments: 800-733, 2767, Norma, 607-397-8119, redcrossblood.org
Cooperstown
Preschoolers morning program, 10 to 11 a.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. No registration required. For info: FenimoreArt.org.
Delhi
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway. Info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Relocation for the Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 5626 State Highway 7, Price Chopper Plaza, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Sidney
Programs at Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Storytime, 10 a.m.; Music for Munchkins, 10:45 a.m.; Zoom Lego Club, 2:30 p.m.; In-person Lego Club, 3:15 p.m. and Board of Trustees meeting, 4:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
NYS Defensive Driver’s Course, 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
