Wednesday
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Art Talks with Memory Maker Project, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. For info and to register, Christina@MemoryMakerProject.org or 607-240-6204.
Oneonta
The Best of the Nutcracker by Folkine Ballet Company, access ends at midnight on Dec. 31. For info and tickets: https://deckerschoolofballet.org/site/virtual-nutcracker/
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park, Neahwa Place. For info: facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights/
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Virtual performance of Scrooge, presented by Traveling Lantern, 8 p.m. Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200 for link to performances.
Zoom Lego Club, 3:30 p.m. For info Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O'Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
The Best of the Nutcracker by Folkine Ballet Company, access ends at midnight. For info and tickets: https://deckerschoolofballet.org/site/virtual-nutcracker/
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park, Neahwa Place. For info: facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights/
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Libert St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual performance of Scrooge, presented by Traveling Lantern, 8 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. Call 607-563-1200 for link to performances.
Zoom Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Friday
Oneonta
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park, Neahwa Place. For info: facebook.com/OneontaFestivalOfLights
Sidney
Virtual performance of Scrooge, presented by Traveling Lantern, 8 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. Call 607-563-1200 for link to performances.
