Friday
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Fleischmanns
1053 Main Street Gallery Presents Peter Yamaoka: A Retrospective, noon to 4 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
Hartwick
New Year’s fireworks display, 5:15 p.m., Husky Park, Hatchery Road.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park. Enter at Main Street, exit at Market. Entertainment and refreshments from 5 to 8 p.m.
New Year’s Eve Party, 8 p.m. to midnight, Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info and reservations: 607-432-0494.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Crafts and Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
New Year’s Eve Party, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Laurens
First Day hike, 9 a.m. to noon, Gilbert Lake State Park, Briggs Pavilion. For info: 607-432-2114
Middleburgh
First Day hike, 6:15 a.m., Vroman’s Nose, 264 Mill Valley Road. Register: 607-746-3645, rmoses@delhitel.net
New Lisbon
First Day hike, 9 a.m., Texas School House State Forest, Jones Road. Register: 315-778-4107
North Blenheim
First Day hike, 11 a.m., Mine Kill State Park, Park office. Register: 518-827-8690
Oneonta
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park. Enter at Main Street, exit at Market.
Metropolitan Opera viewing of ‘Cinderella,’ 12:55 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: Visit Foothills on Facebook.
Oxford
First Day hike, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bowman Lake State Park, Kopac Trail. For info: 607-334-2718.
Sherburne
First Day hike, 10 a.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Route 80. Register: 607-674-4733, info@friendsofrogers.org
Springfield
First Day hike, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 Co Rd 31. For info: 607-547-8662.
Sunday
Oneonta
Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park. Enter at Main Street, exit at Market.
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Milford
COVID-19 testing, by appointment, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion, 86 W. Main St. For appts: https://appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Festival of Lights, final night, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park. Enter at Main Street, exit at Market.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Tuesday
Afton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Walton
Cribbage, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Knit and Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
