Bovina
New Year’s Celebration, 9 p.m., Cloud-Bearing Mountain Christian Retreat, 1714 Mountain Brook Road. For info: 607-326-0052, www.cbmountain.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Oneonta
New Year’s benefit for Super Heroes Humane Society, 7:30 to 12:30 a.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. $25 tickets at tickets at Sixth Ward Athletic Club, Super Heroes HS Thrift Store, Hollywood Barber.
First Night Celebration, 5 to 8 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. Presented by Hill City Celebrations and a host of sponsors. For info: www.facebook.com/FNOneonta/
Holiday Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Oneonta World of Learning, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., 167 Youngs Road. At Foothills from 5 to 8 p.m. For info: 607-431-8543.
Frostbite 5K Run/Walk/Stroll, noon, near Foothills on Market St. For info and to register: www.itsyourrace.com, 607-432-0010.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Open House, noon to 3:30 p.m., Cloud-Bearing Mountain Christian Retreat, 1714 Mountain Brook Road. For info: 607-326-0052, www.cbmountain.org
Laurens
First Day Hike, Gilbert Lake State Park, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For info: 607-432-2114.
North Blenheim
First Day Hike, 11 a.m., Minekill State Park. For info: 518-827-8690.
Final night for Holiday Festival of Lights, 5 to 10 p.m., Neahwa Park.
Oxford
First Day Hike, Bowman Lake State Park, 11 a.m., 745 Bliven Sherman Road. For info: 607-334-2718.
Sherburne
First Day Hike, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center. For info and to register: Contact Ellen at sr.educator@friendsofrogers.org or 607-674-4733.
Springfield
First Day Hike, 10 a.m., Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31. For info: 607-547-8662.
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Introduction to Motorcycle Engines, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park. For info: www.streetbikersworld.com/torque-in-bikes/
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Story Time, 10 a.m.; Music for Munchkins, 10:45 a.m.; Zoo Lego Club, 2:30 p.m.; In-person Lego Club, 3:15 p.m. and Open tech hour at Masonville branch, 5 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
