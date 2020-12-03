Friday
Cooperstown
Art in the Dark tours, 4:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Tours also available at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Reservations required. FenimoreArt.org of Eventbrite.com.
CAA Holiday Show and Sale, 11 a..m. to 4 p.m., 22 Main St. Ends Dec. 23.
Delhi
Clean Sweep 2020, by appointment, Public Safety Complex, 280 Phoebe Lane. For info and to register: cleansweepdelaware.eventbrite.com
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Silent auction bidding continues, www.32auctions.com/12-20auction. To benefit CANO.
Sidney
Red Cross blood drive, 2 to 6 p.m., A.O.Fox Tri-Town Campus, 43 Pearl St. West. For info: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Saturday
Afton
Afton in Winter Upside Down Parade Day, 8:30 a.m., Afton. For info: fb.com/aftoninwinter
Cherry Valley
Holiday Open House, 10 a.m., various locations. For info: https://fb.me/e/3yIjXXhXF
Christmas Carols, 1 p.m., at the gazebo, Main Street. Sponsored by Cherry Valley Artworks.
Cooperstown
Art in the Dark tours, 4:30 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Tours also available at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Reservations required. FenimoreArt.org of Eventbrite.com
CAA Holiday Show and Sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 22 Main St. Ends Dec. 23.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org.
Delhi
Clean Sweep 2020, by appointment, Public Safety Complex, 280 Phoebe Lane. For info and to register: cleansweepdelaware.eventbrite.com
Kirk Thrift Shoppe open, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-829-6005
Edmeston
Edmeston Museum, Christmas Savenger Hunt for painted gourds, 9 a.m. to noon, 1 North St. Finder keeps gourd. For info: edmestonmuseum@gmail.com.
Gilbertsville
Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Baptist Church, 3 Commercial St. Social distancing and masks required.
Oneonta
History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333
Holiday-themed silent arts and crafts auction, bid at www.32auctions.com/12-20auction. To benefit CANO. Auction ends Dec. 10.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St... Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cherry Valley
Holiday Open House, 10 a.m., various locations. For info: https://fb.me/e/3yIjXXhXF
Oxford
Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. All regulations regarding COVID-19 will be followed. Takeout available. For info: 607-843-8166, amerlegion@stny.rr.com.
Roxbury
Local traditional tunes and dances, 2 p.m. with Kathy Shimberg. For info: www.catskillsfolkconnection.blogspot.com, or Ginny Scheer, 607-326-4206 or gscheer.mcs@gmail.com.
Monday
Delhi
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Delhi Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. For info and apppointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@Oneonta History.org
Holiday-themed silent arts and crafts auction, bid at www.32auctions.com/12-20auction. To benefit CANO. Auction ends Dec. 10.
Roxbury
Holiday Bazaar, 10 noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sidney
Zoom Tech Class: Fun with Pinterest, 6 p.m., For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.
Community Calendar events may be emailed to community@thedaily star.com, or mailed to or dropped off at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News, no later than Friday for the following week.
