Saturday
Afton
Christmas Celebration, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., parade at 5 p.m. For info: https://tinyurl.com/yckn794u
Andes
Santa, noon to 2 p.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St.
Bainbridge
Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., B-G High School, 18 Juliand St. Per COVID guidelines for schools, all must wear a mask indoors and maintain social distancing.
Cherry Valley
Holiday Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., multiple locations. Visit from Santa, music, strolling carolers, shopping, holiday activities. For info: Rebirth Cherry Valley & Cherry Valley Artworks on Facebook.
Cooperstown
Santa will be at his cottage, 1 to 4 p.m. Pioneer Park
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bassett Medical Center outpatient clinic, 1 Atwell Road. Boosters for adults, first and second doses for children 5 to 17 and flu shots. No appointment necessary.
Holiday Lantern Tours, 3 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info and reservations: 607-547-1456, d.anderson@farmersmuseum.org
Delhi
Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Earlville
Virtual auction, Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. Online anytime at earlvilleoperahouse.com
‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas,’ 2 and 7:30 p.m., live streamed and in-person, Earlville Opera House. Presented by Sherburne Music-Theater Society. For info: https://tinyurl.com/2p975ptt
Fleischmanns
Artist talk and reception featuring Lisbeth Firman with poet Margot Farrington, 3 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery. For info: 1053maingallery.com
Gilbertsville
Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Baptist Church, Corner of Elm and Commercial streets.
December Show, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave. Ceramic sculpture by Marcus Villagran, sculpture and pottery by Elizabeth Nields. For info: 607-783-2010, 607-783-2476. Masks required.
Index
Pictures with Santa, Mrs. Claus and adoptable pets, 10 a.m. to noon, SQSPCA, 5082-5088 State Hwy 28. For info: 607-547-8111, exy. 108., www.sqspca.org
Lawyersville
Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Reformed Church, 109 Philip Schuyler Road.
Margaretville
Holiday Exhibit 2021, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, www.longyeargallery.org
Meredith
CADE 30th anniversary celebration, 3 to 6 p.m., Stonewall at Meredith Inn, 4206 Turnpike Road. Tickets: cadefarms.org, 607-433-2545.
Milford
North Pole Express, 6:30 p.m., Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 E. Main St. For info: 607-432-2429, cooperstowntrain.com
Santa Express rail ride, 1 p.m., Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 E. Main St. For info: 607-432-2429, cooperstowntrain.com
Oneonta
Home for the Holidays parade, 10 a.m., Main Street. For info: Destination Oneonta.
Festival of Trees, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m,, production room, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. For info: Destination Oneonta.
Gingerbread Jubilee, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., atrium, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. For info: Destination Oneonta.
34th Annual Cookies and Crafts Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave.
Auditions for ‘Newsies,’ 1 p.m., Orpheus Theatre site, Southside Mall, 5006 State Route 23. For info: orpheustheatre.org, 607-432-1800.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneonta h story.org, 607-432-0960.
‘Something in the Water’ screening/discussion, 7 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Visit https://somethinginthewater.today for info and tickets.
SQSPCA Pop-up Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Exhibit opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave. For info: www.canoneonta.org, ngossett@canoneonta.org.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Roxbury
Holiday bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
South New Berlin
Rabies clinic, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Fire Department, 3327 St. Hwy 8. To register: http://health.ny.gov/gotoclinic. For info: www.co.chenango.ny.us
Unadilla
Santa Saturday and Holiday Magic Parade, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., parade at 6 p.m. For info: https://tinyurl.com/2p84z9jd
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Teen Club, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cherry Valley
Holiday Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., multiple locations. Visit from Santa, music, strolling carolers, shopping, holiday activities. For info: Rebirth Cherry Valley & Cherry Valley Artworks on Facebook.
Cobleskill
Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q chicken halves, 11 a.m., Ace Hardware parking lot, 783 E. Main St. Sponsored by Charlotteville Schoolhouse Restoration Committee.
cooperstown
Santa will be at his cottage, 1 to 4 p.m., Pioneer Park.
Earlville
Virtual auction, Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. Online anytime at earlvilleoperahouse.com
Gilbertsville
December Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave. Ceramic sculpture by Marcus Villagran, sculpture and pottery by Elizabeth Nields. For info: 607-783-2010, 607-783-2476. Masks required.
Laurens
Chicken and biscuit dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St. Takeout only. Masks required upon arrival.
Margaretville
Holiday Exhibit 2021, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, www.longyeargallery.org
Milford
Santa Express rail ride, 1 p.m., Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley RR, 136 E. Main St. For info: 607-432-2429, cooperstowntrain.com
Oneonta
Elks Memorial Service, 11:30 a.m., Elks Lodge 1312, 84 Chestnut St. Members who passed away in the last year will be honored. Family and friends welcome.
Homemade Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 279 Chestnut St. Featuring cooks and crafters with their homemade specialties weekly through Dec. 19.
Shelter Warming, noon to 4 p.m., Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Shelter, 160 Pony Farm Road. For info: info@superheroesirj.org
SQSPCA Pop-up Thrift Shop, 12 to 5 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23.
Roxbury
Community Chorale of the Catskills concert, 2:30 p.m., Jay Gould Memorial Reformed Church. For info: https://tinyurl.com/52mvnxbb
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Earlville
Virtual auction, Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. Online anytime at earlvilleoperahouse.com
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., LV ODC. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Bingo night, 7:15 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Masks and social distancing required for unvaccinated. For info: 607-432-1312.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. . For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Worcester
Red Cross blood drive, 12 to 6 p.m., Municipal building, 19 Katie Lane. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Earlville
Virtual auction, Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. Online anytime at earlvilleoperahouse.com
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., L V OD C. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
SHIRJ Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St.
Walton
Knit and Crochet Group, 3 p.m., library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.