Cooperstown
Preschoolers morning program, 10 to 11 a.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. No registration required. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Delhi
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway. Info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Grand re-opening, Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, new location, 5626 State Highway 7 in Price Chopper Plaza, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Storytime, 10 a.m.; Music for Munchkins, 10:45 a.m.; Zoom Lego Club, 2:30 p.m.; In-person Lego Club, 3:15 p.m.; board of trustees, 4:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bush
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Holiday Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center, 124 Main St. For info: 607-263-2150.
Opening reception for ‘Reduce, Re-use, Refuse’ exhibit, 4 to 6 p.m., SUNY Oneonta Open Space Gallery, 108 Ravine Parkway. For info: 607-436-2445, Sarah.Simpson@oneonta.edu
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., A.O. Fox Hospital, 1 Norton Ave. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
SUCO Golden Alumni luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bella Michaels Restaurant, 57 River St. For info: 607-432-8367.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Teen Club, 3:30 p.m. and Open Tech hours, 5:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Poetry reading by Robert Bensen, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
