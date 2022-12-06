Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Holiday Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center, 124 Main St. For info: 607-263-2150.
Oneonta
Opening reception for ‘Reduce, Re-use, Refuse’ exhibit, 4 to 6 p.m., SUNY Oneonta Open Space Gallery, 108 Ravine Parkway. For info: 607-436-2445, Sarah.Simpson@oneonta.edu
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., A.O. Fox Hospital, 1 Norton Ave. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
SUCO Golden Alumni luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bella Michaels Restaurant, 57 River St. For info: 607-432-8367.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
OtegoOtego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Teen Club, 3:30 p.m. and Open Tech hours, 5:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Walton
Poetry reading by Robert Bensen, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. Info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Hartwick Seminary
Free rabies vaccination clinic, 6 to 8 p.m., Fire Department, 4877 State Route 28. For info: 607-547-4230.
Morris
Holiday Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center, 124 Main St.. For info: 607-263-2150.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Parade and Tree Lighting, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Muller Plaza, Main Street. Horse-drawn carriage rides. For info: www.destinationoneonta.com
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 p.m.; Alzheimer’s workshop, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
