Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Earlville
Virtual auction, Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. Online anytime at earlvilleoperahouse.com
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ 7 p.m., Martin Koppel Theater, 27 W. Main St. For info: 607-336-2787.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Talk with Webb scientist, 6 p.m., online by Huntington Memorial Library. For info: 607-432-1980.
Roxbury
Holiday bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Walton
Spice Club, 6:30 p.m., William B.Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Delhi
COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 1 to 2 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m., 97 Main St. J&J walk-ins: 1 to 2 p.m.; Moderna first and second shot walk-ins: 1 to 2 pm.; registered Moderna boosters, 2 to 4 p.m. For info: 607-832-5200.
Earlville
Virtual auction, Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. Online anytime at earlvilleoperahouse.com
Morris
Holiday Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 W. Main St. For info: 607-263-2150.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
PEO, 1 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. To include Christmas swap and dues. For info: 607-547-7115.
SQSPCA Pop-up Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Susquehanna Valley Quilters, 6:30 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. Annual cookie exchange. Bring a friend.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Roxbury
Holiday bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Mahjong, 6 to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. Email events for the calendar to community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
