Thursday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. Info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Hartwick Seminary
Free rabies vaccination clinic, 6 to 8 p.m., Fire Department, 4877 State Route 28. For info: 607-547-4230.
Morris
Holiday Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center, 124 Main St.. For info: 607-263-2150.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Parade and Tree Lighting, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Muller Plaza, Main Street. Horse-drawn carriage rides. For info: www.destinationoneonta.com
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 p.m.; Alzheimer’s workshop, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Cooperstown
Visit Santa at his cottage, 3 to 5 p.m., Pioneer Park. Masks requested to meet Santa.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Open Swim, 7 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, Kunsela Hall Pool. For info: 607-746-4263 or pool@delhi.edu
Morris
Holiday Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center, 124 Main St. For info: 607-263-2150.
Holiday of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m., Otsego County Fairgrounds. $10 per carload. For info: https://tinyurl.com/f3mbj2se
Oneonta
Cabaret FUNdraiser, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Featuring The Stan Fox Trio in evening of music, dancing and holiday cheer to benefit ongoing community activities at Foothills. For info: gdoyle@foothillspac.org
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Shop & Sip with music, 6 to 8 p.m., Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave. For info: canoneonta.org
Sidney
Second Saturday Movie: 'Elf,' 1 p.m.; Tween Club, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
