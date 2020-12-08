Wednesday

Cooperstown

CAA Holiday Show and Sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 22 Main St.

Earlville

Virtual Auction for the Arts, Earlville Opera House, Bid at 32auctions.comauctionforthearts. Ends Friday, Dec. 11. For info: www.earlvilleoperahouse.com.

Norwich

Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Art Talks with Memory Maker Project, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Zoom. For info and to register: Christina@MemoryMakerProject.org or 607-240-6204.

Oneonta

Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@Oneonta History.org

Holiday-themed silent arts and crafts auction, bid at www.32auctions.com/12-20auction. To benefit CANO. Ends Thursday, Dec. 10.

Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.

Roxbury

Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.

Sidney

Zoom Lego Club, 3:30 p.m. For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.

Thursday

Afton

Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Cooperstown

CAA Holiday Show and Sale, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 22 Main St.

Delhi

Get Woke! Online poetry reading with Cheryl Clarke, 7 p.m. For info and to register: getwokecatskills.org

Earlville

Virtual Auction for the Arts, Earlville Opera House. Bid at 32auctions.comauctionforthearts. For info: www.earlvilleoperahouse.com.

Morris

Annual Holiday Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center, 124 W. Main St. Face masks required. Bring shopping bags. For info: 607-263-2150.

Norwich

Adult and Continuing Ed program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Oneonta

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@Oneonta History.org

Holiday-themed silent arts and crafts auction, final day. Bid at www.32auctions.com/12-20auction. To benefit CANO.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.

Roxbury

Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.

Sidney

Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Craft: Fluffy Snowman, 3 p.m., For info: Sidney Memorial Library, 607-563-1200.

Zoom Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., For info: Sidney Memorial Public Library, 607-563-1200.

Walton

Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.

Worcester

Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., municipal building, 19 Katie Lane. Appointments: Norma at 607-397-8119 or redcrossblood.org

