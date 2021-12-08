Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Delhi
COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 1 to 2 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m., 97 Main St. J&J walk-ins: 1 to 2 p.m.; Moderna first and second shot walk-ins: 1 to 2 pm.; registered Moderna boosters, 2 to 4 p.m. For info: 607-832-5200.
Earlville
Virtual auction, Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. Online anytime at earlvilleoperahouse.com
Morris
Holiday Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 W. Main St. For info: 607-263-2150.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
PEO, 1 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. To include Christmas swap and dues. For info: 607-547-7115.
SQSPCA Pop-up Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Susquehanna Valley Quilters, 6:30 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. Annual cookie exchange. Bring a friend.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Roxbury
Holiday bazaar, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info: 607-326-7901.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Springfield Center
Springfield Hist. Soc., 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Mahjong, 6 to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Cooperstown
Santa at his cottage, 4 to 6 p.m., Pioneer Park.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Doubleday Dancers square dance, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Elementary School, Walnut Street. For info: 607-264-8128.
Holiday Lantern Tours, 3 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. Tours start every 20 minutes. Reservations required. 607-547-1456, d.anderson@farmersmuseum.org
Saint Nicholas Festival Reading, 7 p.m., followed by reception, parish hall, St. Mary’s Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 31 Elm St.
Delhi
Immunization clinic, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Delaware County Public Health Services, 99 Main St. For eligibility info and required appointments: 607-832-5200.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Earlville
Virtual auction, Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. Online anytime at earlvilleoperahouse.com
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
Gilbertsville
December Show, 1 to 7 p.m., Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Ave. Ceramic sculpture by Marcus Villagran, sculpture and pottery by Elizabeth Nields. For info: 607-783-2010, 607-783-2476. Masks required.
Margaretville
Holiday Exhibit 2021, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, www.longyeargallery.org
Morris
Holiday Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 W. Main St. For info: 607-263-2150
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oldies and doo-wop performance by Mary Frances Perricone and Gregory Eso, 6 to 8 p.m., Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
Oneonta History Center, noon to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-431-0960.
SQSPCA Pop-up Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sharon Springs
Victorian Holiday Celebration: Parade of lights, 6 p.m., Sharon Springs Central School, 514 U.S. Route 20. For info: sharonspringschamber.com/events, 518-860-5513.
Sidney
Live radio play: ‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ 8 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St. Presented by Tri-Town Theatre, tritown,booktix.com
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
