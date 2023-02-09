Cooperstown
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Fly Creek
Homeschool Nature Group, noon to 1:30 p.m., Parslow Conservation Area. All are welcome to see how plants and animals survive in winter. For info: occainfo.org, 607-547-4488.
Franklin
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Fire Department, 351 Main St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
‘August: Osage County,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: BiggerDreamsProductions.org
Empire of Light, 9 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. With opener, local singer-songwriter Andrew Carver Carrington.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Tween Club, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wells Bridge
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Unatego Junior-Senior High School, 2641 State Route 7. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Glockabelle’s LoveFest, 6 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. For info and tickets: https://tinyurl.com/bdbsxvek
Oneonta
VITA Tax Service, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-1980.
Chili Bowl, noon to 4 p.m., CANO, 11 Ford Ave. For info: canoneonta.org
‘August: Osage County,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: BiggerDreamsProductions.org
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Jazz Night, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. Featuring Rob Roman on piano and Rich Mollin on bass.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Otsego-Schoharie District Order of the Eastern Star, 10:30 a.m., Martha Chapter, Masonic Temple, 322 Main St. For info: dstoy@stny.rr.com, 607-287-0937.
Valentines Craft Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Meghan Cary concert, 7:30 p.m., 6 On The Square, 6 Lafayette Park. Fundraiser for Philanthropic Educational Organization. For info and tickets: 6onthesquare.org, 607-843-6876.
Sherburne
Snow Science, 10 a.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Route 80. For info: 607-674-4732, friendsofrogers.org
Sidney
Classic movie: ‘Singing in the Rain,’ 7 p.m., Community Culture Center, 1 Bridge St. By donation.
Second Saturday Movie: ‘Lightyear,’ 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Cooperstown
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 1 to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Esperance
Second Sunday Snowshoe, 1 to 3 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info and to register: 518-875-6935 or info@landisarboretum.org
Oneonta
‘August: Osage County,’ 2 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: BiggerDreamsProductions.org
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Metodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.
Sherburne
Second Sunday Scribblers, 1 to 3 p.m., Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Route 80. For info: 607-674-4732, friendsofrogers.org
Sidney
Lighthouse Cancer Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., East Guilford Presbyterian Church.
Cooperstown
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Chuck’s Comedy Club: Paul Conyers, 9 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, Hunt Union Waterfront, 108 Ravine Parkway. For info: https://tinyurl.com/p3rvej5j
Trout Unlimited, 7 to 9 p.m., The Plains at Heritage Circle, 163 Heritage Circle. Presentation by Brent Lehman, professor and manager of SUNY Cobleskill Hatchery.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Open Tech hours, 1 p.m. and Minecraft Club, 3 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.