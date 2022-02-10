friday
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Souper Friday, 4 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St. Beef barley soup, broccoli chowder and chili packaged in quarts. For info and orders: baptistcooperstown@gmail.com
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Fleischmanns
1053 Main Street Gallery, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For info: www.1053maingallery.com
Milford
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion, 86 W. Main St. For appts: https://appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Oxford
Valentine’s dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 376, 17 S. Washington Ave. Takeout only. To benefit Auxiliary. For info: 607-843-9495, Oxford107@Frontier.com
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Saturday
Bainbridge
Corey Zink’s Classic Country Roadshow, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. For info and tickets: 607-288-3882, www.jerichoarts.com
Opening reception: Bainbridge-Guilford Junior & Senior Art Show, 1 p.m., Town Hall Gallery, 15 N. Main St. For info: 607-288-3882.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777.
Delhi
Celebration of Black History Month, 11 a.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. Hosted by Women for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity. For info: 607-746-2662
Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.
Test Launch: Prototype for a Space Age Museum, noon to 2 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Space-age art installation. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Fleischmanns
1053 Main Street Gallery Presents, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For info: www.1053maingallery.com
Milford
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to noon, American Legion, 86 W. Main St. For appts: https://appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
‘The Vagina Monologues,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: biggerdreamsproductions.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Valentine Shoppers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Jewelry, confections, etc.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Sherburne
Programs, Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Route 80. Amphibians of New York State, 10 a.m., Ice Harvest, 11 a.m. For info: info@friendsofrogers.org
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Sugar cookies class for kids, Community Culture Center, 1 Bridge St. For info: 607-604-4584.
Music by Sundown, 8 to 10 p.m., Community Culture Center, 1 Bridge St. For info: 607-604-4584.
Springfield
Snow tubing, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Glimmerglass State Park. For info: 607-547-8662.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-435-0800.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Sunday Speaker Series, 3 to 4 p.m., sponsored by Friends of the Village Library. Zoom talk by author and CCS alumna Lucy Schaeffer. Visit fovl.eventbrite.com for info and to register.
Delhi
Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.
Test Launch: Prototype for a Space Age Museum, noon to 2 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Space-age art installation. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Fleischmanns
1053 Main Street Gallery, noon to 4 p.m. For info: www.1053maingallery.com
Oneonta
2022 Wedding Expo, noon to 3 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Register at https://tinyurl.com/yckzdevh
‘The Vagina Monologues,’ 2 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: biggerdreamsproductions.org
Springfield
Snow tubing, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Glimmerglass State Park. For info: 607-547-8662.
Monday
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church St. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Gilbertsville
Butternut Valley Grange, 7 p.m., Baptist Church, Commercial Street. For info: 607-783-2691.
Milford
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion, 86 W. Main St. For appts: https://appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting
Oneonta
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
‘The Vagina Monologues,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: biggerdreamsproductions.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
