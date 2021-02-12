Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. By appointment until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Hobart
Hobart Book Village, all six shops open ,11 am. to 5 p.m.
Oneonta
History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
West Fulton
Town Clerk office hours and Recyclable Saturday, 7:30 to 10 a.m., 1168 Bea Ladder Road. For info: 518-827-6365.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Available until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown
Hobart
Hobart Book Village, all six shops open, 11 am. to 5 p.m.
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 117 S. Washington Ave. Takeout available. For info: 607-843-8166, americanlegion@stny.rr.com
Monday
Cooperstown
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Available until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown
Hobart
Hobart Book Village, all six shops open ,11 am. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cobleskill
Tuesdays@2, celebrating food and Susan B. Anthony’s birthday, 2 to 3 p.m., Zoom. For info and to register: www.ccescoharie-otsego.org/Tuesdays@2
Cooperstown
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Available by appointment until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown
Laurens
Community blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Fire Department, 34 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Heat Smart Mohawk Valley, 12 to 2 p.m., Online. Answers to questions about clean heating and cooling for home and business. To register: tinyurl.com/y3c69ttc
Bassett Health Care Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23. For info and required appointments: 888-345-0225.
Presentation: ‘Highlights Carbon Reduction via Solid Waste Practices,’ 7 p.m., Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Register: tinyurl.com/1mahosli
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Book Club: ‘Before the Coffee Gets Cold,’ 7 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library. Zoom info: ID: 367 869 4581, Passcode: 691207
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Music for Munchkins, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. Info: facebook.com/sidneylibrary/, 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Book and Film Chat, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. For info and Zoom access: facebook.com/WaltonNYLibrary/
Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. For info and Zoom access: facebook.com/WaltonNYLibrary/
