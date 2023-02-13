Cooperstown
Adult grief support group meeting, 5:30 to 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St. For info and to register: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
‘The Gifts of Love and Loss,’ 1 p.m., Facebook Live and Zoom. A Fireside Chat with Bernadette Winters Bell. For info: https://tinyurl.com/3jd8pmam
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Valentines Supper Club, 6 p.m., B Side Ballroom and Supper Club, 1 Clinton Plaza. Tickets at https://tinyurl.com/3fbpar2u.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Story Time, 10 a.m.; Pre-K Library Learners, 10:45 a.m.; Book Club, 11:30 a.m.; Zoom Lego Club, 2:30 p.m.; In-person Lego Club, 3:15 p.m.; Board of Trustees, 4:30 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Programs, William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Bridge Group, 11 a.m.; Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m. For info: 607-865-5929.
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Sale day at Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., clothes, shoes and books half-price. Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital, Levine Center, 1 Norton Ave. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Teen Club, 3:30 p.m. and Adult Trivia Night, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
