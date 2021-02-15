Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cobleskill
Tuesdays@2, celebrating food and Susan B. Anthony’s birthday, 2 to 3 p.m., Zoom. For info and to register: www.ccescoharie-otsego.org/Tuesdays@2
Cooperstown
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Available by appointment until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown
Opening Day: Around the World But Safe At Home Winter Carnival. For info: www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com
Laurens
Community blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Fire Department, 34 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Heat Smart Mohawk Valley, 12 to 2 p.m., Online. Answers to questions about clean heating and cooling for home and business. To register: tinyurl.com/y3c69ttc
Bassett Health Care Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Southside Mall, state Route 23. For info and required appointments: 888-345-0225.
Presentation: ‘Highlights Carbon Reduction via Solid Waste Practices,’ 7 p.m., Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Register: tinyurl.com/1mahosli
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Book Club: ‘Before the Coffee Gets Cold,’ 7 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library. Zoom info: ID: 367 869 4581, Passcode: 691207
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Music for Munchkins, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. Info: facebook.com/sidneylibrary/, 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Book and Film Chat, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. For info and Zoom access: facebook.com/WaltonNYLibrary/
Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. For info and Zoom access: facebook.com/WaltonNYLibrary/
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Free COVID-19 Rapid Testing, 8 to 10 a.m., Bassett Medical Center outpatient clinic, 1 Atwell Road. For asymptomatic individuals by calling 607-547-7973 in advance for appointment.
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Available until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown.
Around the World But Safe At Home Winter Carnival. For info: www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com
Used book sale, noon to 6 p.m., downstairs trustees room, 22 Main St. To benefit Village Library of Cooperstown.
Delhi
Deepening (or starting) Your Spiritual Practice, 5 to 6 p.m. For info and online access: www.chelseafrisbee.com/free-workshop
Hobart
Webinar: Your Mental Health and the Covid Pandemic, 6 p.m. Sponsored by Hobart Rotary Club, Delaware Opportunities and the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Delaware County. For online access: tinyurl.com/1jgedx69.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O'Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Sherburne
Earlville Opera House benefit: 'Eat for the Arts,' 4 to 8 p.m., Gilligan's Island, 64 North Main St.
Sidney
Virtual Teens Read Book Club, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info and access: facebook.com/sidneylibrary/events, 607-563-1200.
