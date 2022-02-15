Wednesday

Cobleskill

COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Bassett Medical Center Prime Care. For info and appointments: 607-547-4625.

Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777.

Delhi

Community Lap Swim, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

Knitters and needleworkers, 10 a.m. to noon, Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm Street. For info: 607-746-2662.

New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org

Milford

COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion, 86 W. Main St. For appts: https://appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting

Norwich

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

Golden Age of Hollywood Series: ‘Marty,’ 7 p.m., Martin W. Kagel Theater, 27 W. Main St. For info: chenangoarts.org

Oneonta

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Otego

Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.

Sidney

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.

Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Pre-K cooks, 11 a.m.; Hybrid Lego Club, 3:30 p.m and Teen Night, 6 p.m. For info and to register, 607-563-1200.

Mahjong, 2 to 5 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Thursday

Afton

Adult and Continuing Ed Pogram, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

Cobleskill

COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh

‘Forgotten History of Blacks in Schoharie County,’ 7 p.m., Community Library, 110 Union St. Presented by Schoharie County Historical Society. For info: https://tinyurl.com/2p9a6478

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777.

Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com

Delhi

Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

Mahjong, noon to 4 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: 607-746-2662.

Pre-school Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: 607-746-2662.

Laurens

Food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Church, 125 County Road 11.

Norwich

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

Oneonta

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Free for senior citizens, N95 masks and at-home COVID tests, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., parking lot, Boys and Girls Club, 70 River St. For info: 607-547-4232, aginginfo@otsegocounty.com

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.

Sidney

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

Crafts and Creations with Miss cassandra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. For info. and registration, 607-563-1200.

Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Ancestry genealogy, 9:30 to 11 a.m.; Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 to 4 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.

Springfield Center

Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org

Walton

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

Crafterwork, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

