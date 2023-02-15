Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Delhi
Adult grief support group meeting, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Delhi e-Center, 5 1/2 Main St. Register and info: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Alliance Church, 16178 State Route 28. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Writers Salon, 7:30 p.m., Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave. Featuring poet Peter Murphy. For info: canoneonta.org
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum
Encore performance of ‘August: Osage County,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center production room, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: www.biggerdreamsproductions.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfield
Walton
Mahjong, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Crafterwork, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Cooperstown
New Jersey Warriors Hockey Team welcome parade, 6:30 p.m., Main Street, followed by reception at Veterans Club, 60 Main St.
Delhi
Film: ‘Latcho Drom,’ 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St.. For info: bushelcollective.org
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Laurens
Turkey dinner, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion, 11 Main St. Dine-in or takeout.
Oneonta
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For Appointments: 800-733-3767, redcrossblood.org
Symbolic Meaning of Birds, 7:30 p.m., by Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. On Zoom. Register at https://bit.ly/3vzlXKm.
Richfield Springs
Career Night Series: Health Care, 7 p.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St. For info: tonya@richfieldzone.org or rick@richfieldzone.org
Sidney
Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sidney High School, 95 W. Main St. For appointments: 800-733-3767, redcrossblood.org
Tween Club, 3 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-563-1200.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
