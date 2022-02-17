Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed Pogram, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
‘Forgotten History of Blacks in Schoharie County,’ 7 p.m., Community Library, 110 Union St. Presented by Schoharie County Historical Society. For info: https://tinyurl.com/2p9a6478
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777.
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Mahjong, noon to 4 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: 607-746-2662.
Pre-school Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: 607-746-2662.
Laurens
Food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Church, 125 Co. Rd. 11.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios care.org/thrift-shop
Free for senior citizens, N95 masks and at-home COVID tests, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., parking lot, Boys and Girls Club, 70 River St. For info: 607-547-4232, aginginfo@otsegocounty.com
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Crafts and Creations with Miss cassandra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River Street. For info. and registration, 607-563-1200.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Ancestry genealogy, 9:30 to 11 a.m.; Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 to 4 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Crafterwork, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777.
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Laurens
Ham dinner, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion, 11 Main St. Dine-in or takeout.
Margaretville
Late Winter Group Exhibit, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. See how gallery members interpret the season. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org
Middlefield
Free for senior citizens, N95 masks and at-home COVID tests, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Clark Sports Center, 124 Co. Route 52. For info: 607-547-4232, aginginfo@otsegocounty.com
Milford
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion, 86 W. Main St. For appts: https://appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Chicken and biscuits, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Dine-in and takeout. For info and reservations: 607-432-0494.
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios care.org/thrift-shop
‘A Comedy of Tenors,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: biggerdreamsproductions.org
‘Bering Seabirds and Environmental Change from 3,000 Years Ago to Present,’ 7:30 p.m., online presentation by Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Register: doas.us/bering-seabirds
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Phoenix Mills
Otsego County Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Directors, 10 a.m. to noon, The Meadows, Classroom B, 140 CR 33W.
Sidney
Chicken and biscuits takeout dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 25 River St.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Walton
Programs, Storytime, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.