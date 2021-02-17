Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Used Book Sale, noon to 6 p.m., Trustees room, downstairs, 22 Main St. Donations also accepted. Proceeds benefit Village Library of Cooperstown.
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Available until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown.
Winter Carnival. For info: www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com
East Meredith
InterActions, 7 p.m., Hanford Mills, online. Multi-disciplinary series featuring artists and scholars. For info and to register: handfordmills.org
Laurens
Free food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Brook Street. All are welcome.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m.Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Get the Facts About Cancer, 2 to 3 p.m., Zoom. To Register: https://bassett.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMuduiorT0uG9HePBTogYlGHFeeWTvq4zlL
Heat Smart Mohawk Valley, noon to 2 p.m., online. Answers to questions about clean heating and cooling for home and business. To register: tinyurl.com/y3c69ttc
CANO Writers Salon, 7:30 p.m., open mic and featured poets Robert Benson and Bertha Rogers, on Zoom. For access info: www.facebook.com/CANOneonta/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Libert St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events
Virtual crafts with Miss Cassandra, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events
Toddsville
Community blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Wells Bridge
Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Fire Department, 104 County Highway 4. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Friday
Cooperstown
Takeout soup and chili luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St. Advance orders: 607-547-9371, baptistcooperstown@gmail.com
Used Book Sale, noon to 7 p.m., Trustees room, downstairs, 22 Main St. Donations also accepted. Proceeds benefit Village Library of Cooperstown.
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Available until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Laurens
Turkey dinner, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion, Main Street. Limited seating and takeout. For info: 607-293-7356.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
Chicken and biscuits dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
Online presentation: ‘A Look into the Life of the Great Gray Owl,’ 7:30 p.m., Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. For info and register: tinyurl.com/b5ynoeq
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
