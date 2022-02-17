Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Windy with rain and some snow mixing in overnight. Low 26F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain and some snow mixing in overnight. Low 26F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.