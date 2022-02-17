Friday
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777.
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Laurens
Ham dinner, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion, 11 Main St. Dine-in or takeout.
Margaretville
Late Winter Group Exhibit, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. See how gallery members interpret the season. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org
Middlefield
Free for senior citizens, N95 masks and at-home COVID tests, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Clark Sports Center, 124 Co. Route 52. For info: 607-547-4232, aginginfo@otsegocounty.com
Milford
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion, 86 W. Main St. For appts: https://appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Chicken and biscuits, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Dine-in and takeout. For info and reservations: 607-432-0494.
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios care.org/thrift-shop
‘A Comedy of Tenors,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: biggerdreamsproductions.org
‘Bering Seabirds and Environmental Change from 3,000 Years Ago to Present,’ 7:30 p.m., online presentation by Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Register: doas.us/bering-seabirds
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Phoenix Mills
Otsego County Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Directors, 10 a.m. to noon, The Meadows, Classroom B, 140 CR 33W.
Sidney
Chicken and biscuit takeout dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 25 River St.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Walton
Programs, Storytime, 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For info: 607-547-9777.
Delhi
Altered Book Art workshop, Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For time, info and to register: 607-746-2662.
Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.
Fleischmanns
Opening reception for Hidden Gardens exhibit. 3 to 6 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery. Exhibit closes March 20. For info: www.1053maingallery.com
Margaretville
Late Winter Group Exhibit, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. See how gallery members interpret the season. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Milford
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to noon, American Legion, 86 W. Main St. For appts: https://appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting
Oneonta
The Driftwoods with Jason Wicks, 8 to 10:30 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. Doors open at 7 p.m. For info and tickets: https://bsideballroom.ticketleap.com/the-driftwoods-w-vsg/
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
‘A Comedy of Tenors,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: biggerdreamsproductions.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Roxbury
Online panel discussion on Wilderness Diary exhibit, 4:30 p.m. To register: roxburyartsgroup.org/event/the-wildreness-diary-2022-02-19/
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Acrylic painting, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Books a la Carte, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Springfield
Tubing at Glimmerglass State Park, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For info: 607-547-8662.
Walton
Teen Meeting, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
West Winfield
Drive-thru Cookie Booth, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., West Winfield Fire Department, 373 W. Main St. Sponsored by Girl Scout Troop 20692. Cookies $5 per box. For info: Tiffany, 813-786-1086, or Amanda, 315-404-8958.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-435-0800.
Sunday
Delhi
Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.
Fleischmanns
1053 Main Street Gallery, noon to 4 p.m. Featuring Hiddens Gardens exhibit until March 20. For info: www.1053maingallery.com
Margaretville
Late Winter Group Exhibit, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. See how gallery members interpret the season. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org.
Oneonta
Fireside Chats with Bernadette, 4 p.m., online. Second in series. Topic: ‘The gift of self-love.’ Hosted by Bernadette Winters Bell. For info and to join: www.facebook.com/events/974902693453154/
‘A Comedy of Tenors,’ 2 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: biggerdreamsproductions.org
Springfield
Tubing at Glimmerglass State Park, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For info: 607-547-8662.
Walton
Virtual Coffeehouse at the Theatre with Randy Miritello, 6 p.m. For info and to access: musiconthedelaware.org
Monday
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Edmeston
‘Letters From China,’ 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Edmeston Museum, 1 North St. Featuring Missionary life of Mariette Manchester. For info: edmestonmuseum@gmail.com
Milford
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion, 86 W. Main St. For appts: https://appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting
Oneonta
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
