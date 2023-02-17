Cooperstown
New Jersey Warriors vs. Rinks of Dreams Hall of Fame Alumni hockey game, weather permitting, noon, Badger Park.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Dramatic play reading and talkback, 2 p.m., featuring ‘Dear Elizabeth,’ Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Free by donation. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Kelley’s Carved Convoy, wooden Kenyan miniatures, mugs and ornaments by Marcie Schwartzman. For info: www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Goodyear Lake
Polar Bear Jump, 12:30 p.m. followed by awards ceremony at Oneonta Elks Lodge. Registration ends at 11:30 a.m. For info: pbjump.com
Norwich
The Downtown Men: A Tribute to Billy Joel, 7 p.m., Martin W. Kappel Theater, 27 W. Main St. For info and tickets: chenangoarts.org, 607-336-2787.
Oneonta
Steve Fabrizio Band, 7 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. A pass-the-hat performance.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Susquehanna Valley Quilters Quilt Show Reception, 3 to 7 p.m., CANO, 11 Ford Ave. Truck show, 3 to 4 p.m. Raffle drawing, 4 p.m. CANO opens at 11 a.m. For info: 607-293-6627, 607-422-5137.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Tannahill Weavers, 7:30 p.m., 6 on the Square, 6 Lafayette Park. For info and tickets: www.6onthesquare.org, 607-843-6876.
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Painting with Joy, 10 a.m. and Books a la Carte, 10:30 a.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Comedy Night, 7 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St. Featuring Steve Van Zandt. Tickets at https://cccsidneyart.booktix.com
Springfield
Naked Eye Astronomy, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Mohican Farm, 7193 State Highway 80. For info and to register: www.occainfo.org, 607-547-4488.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Teen Meeting, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-563-1200.
Worcester
Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Worcester-Schenevus Library Annex, 170-174 Main St. For info: 607-397-7309, www.worcesterfreelibrary.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Cooperstown
Fenimore Quilt Club Show, 1 to 4 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association. Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-5306, 607-435-6674 or 607-547-9777 for more information.
Fleischmanns
Artists Talk, 2 p.m., 1053 Gallery, 1053 Main St. With Departures exhibit artists and curator. For info: 1053gallery.com
Oneonta
Bingo benefit for Super Heroes Humane Society, 6 p.m., Roots Brewing Company, 175 Main St. For info: 607-435-0035.
‘Good Ol’ Summertime in Winter’ concert, 3 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Presented by Oneonta Community Concert Band. For info: 607-376-7485.
Walton
Coffeehouse at Walton Theatre, 30 Gardiner Place, 6 to 8 p.m., featuring Bill Seneschal. For info and tickets: www.musiconthedelaware.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Grand Gorge
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 5 p.m., firehouse, 60753 State Route 30. For appointments: 800-733-3767, redcrossblood.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Documentary ‘Clarissa’s Battle,’ 9 to 11 p.m., Hunt Union, Red Dragon Theatre, SUNY Oneonta. First of 2023 Human Rights Watch Film Festival series. Free and open to all.
Sidney
In-Stitches Quilting Group, 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Gilbertsville
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper, 5 to 7 p.m., Christ Church Gilbertsville, 166 Marion Ave.
Oneonta
Alden Scholar Series lecture, 3 p.m., Alden room, third floor, Milne Library, SUNY Oneonta. Featuring SUNY Oneonta History Professor Matthew Unangst.
Adult grief support group meeting, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. For info and to register: 607-432-5525, HeliosCare.org
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Story Time, 10 a.m.; Music for Munchkins, 10:45 a.m.; Zoom Lego Club, 2:30 p.m. and in-person Lego Club, 3:15 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Programs, William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Bridge Group, 11 a.m; Book & Film Chat, 3 p.m.; Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m. For info: 607-865-5929.
