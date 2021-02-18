Friday
Cooperstown
Takeout soup and chili luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St. Advance orders: 607-547-9371, baptistcooperstown@gmail.com
Used Book Sale, noon to 7 p.m., Trustees room, downstairs, 22 Main St. Donations also accepted. Proceeds benefit Village Library of Cooperstown.
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Available until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown.
Winter Carnival. For info: www.cooperstownwintercarnival.com
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Laurens
Turkey dinner, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion, Main Street. Limited seating and takeout. For info: 607-293-7356.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
Chicken and biscuits or fish fry dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Oneonta Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
Online presentation: ‘A Look into the Life of the Great Gray Owl,’ 7:30 p.m., Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. For info and register: tinyurl.com/b5ynoeq
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Saturday
Afton
All-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., VFW Post 3529, 187 Main St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Used Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Trustees room, downstairs, 22 Main St. Donations also accepted. Proceeds benefit Village Library of Cooperstown.
What is torque in motorcycle? Online introduction to Motorcycle Engine, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., For info: www.streetbikersworld.com/torque-in-bikes/
Delhi
Edmeston
Ice Harvesting exhibit, 9 a.m. to noon, Edmeston Museum, 1 North St. Featuring tools and photographs.
Oneonta
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Sidney
Zoom Tech Class: Blogging basics, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
FOVL Sunday Speaker Series, 3 p.m., online. Personal connections with several area women artists. For info and to register: fovl.eventbrite.com
Used Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Trustees room, downstairs, 22 Main St. Donations also accepted. Proceeds benefit Village Library of Cooperstown.
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 117 S. Washington Ave. Takeout available. For info: 607-843-8166, americanlegion@stny.rr.com
Walton
Virtual Coffeehouse concert: Mike Herman, 7 to 8 p.m., Music on the Delaware. To view: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83980655293
Monday
Cooperstown
Delhi
‘My Story of Redemption,’ 6 to 8 p.m., SUNY Delhi criminal justice program. Link: bit.ly/DelhiCJ
Oneonta
From Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast, 9 a.m., Online. Featuring Gabbie Lee Savell-Stewart of the UK. Hosted by loss and grief therapist Bernadette Winters Bell. Available in several formats. For info: www.fromheartachetohealingandhope.com
Sidney
In-person tech class, 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200, si.sarah@4cls.org
Tech open hours, by appointment, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Call 607-563-1200 or visit library for appointment.
