Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cobleskill
Tuesdays@2, celebrating Ground Hog Day with food, 2 to 3 p.m., online cooking/nutrition class. For info and to register: www.ccescoharie-otsego.org/Tuesdays@2
Cooperstown
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Available by appointment until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule a viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Birding for Bald Eagles, 7 p.m., DOAS. Highlighting the region’s Bald Eagle population and eagle conservation efforts. Preregister at tinyurl.com/1qoxnkhb
Heat Smart Mohawk Valley, noon to 2 p.m., Online. Answers to questions about clean heating and cooling for home and business. To register: tinyurl.com/y3c69ttc
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing pProgram, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Libert St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post No. 183, 22 Union St. For info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Wednesday
Cobleskill
Nutrition & Wellness Series, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Zoom. For info: cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2020/12/03/ free-nutrition-and-wellness series, 581-234-4303, ext. 115.
Cooperstown
Winter Flow: Works by Irwin Hollander, Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. By appointment until Feb. 24. Text 315-941-9607 or call 607-547-5327 to schedule viewing time. For more info: FaceBookArtGarageCooperstown.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St.. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneintaHisstory.org
Worcester
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 19 Katie Lane. For info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
