LAURENS - Annie Myers, 90, of Laurens passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Hampshire House in Oneonta, under the care of Helios Care of Oneonta. She was born in Potsdam, to the late Fred and Martha (Shepard) Laramy. Annie married Rev. Harry G. Myers in Poughkeepsie on July 5, 1970. A pre…