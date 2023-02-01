Cooperstown
Book collection, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, Fair Street entrance. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Red Cross blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Farrell Hall, Student & Community Center, SUNY Delhi. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Richfield Springs
St. Joseph’s Community Table, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 35 Canadarago St. Hot soup, conversation and companionship. All welcome regardless of age and religious affiliation.
Sidney
Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon., Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Cooperstown
Soup ‘R Chili luncheon, 4 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St. Advance orders: baptistcooperstown@gmail.com
Winter Carnival Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main St. Lower level board room. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library of Cooperstown to benefit library.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Oneonta
Chicken and biscuit dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
‘August: Osage County,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: BiggerDreamsProductions.org
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Tween Club, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
